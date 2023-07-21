PolitiFact closely 'analyzed' Jason Aldean's music video and found compelling evidence that he's a fraud

Miranda Devine has a question about an FBI redaction supposedly to protect 'methods...
Sarah D  |  12:52 PM on July 21, 2023
Screenshot

We're officially on Day Way-Too-Many of Jason Aldean's song "Try That in a Small Town" being controversial for — *checks notes* — denouncing left-wing violence and defending our Second-Amendment right to defend ourselves from left-wing violence. Can we just put this thing to bed, once and for all? We need an impartial party to weigh in on this and then we can move on with our lives until the next completely silly and unwarranted liberal freakout.

That's right, folks. It's time to get PolitiFact in here. They're the experts when it comes to this sort of thing. Like, they've got "fact" right there in their name and everything! Let's see what they've got to say about the Aldean Affair:

OK ... and?

Beats the hell out of us.

Every time Joe Biden opens his mouth, a lie falls out — oftentimes accompanied by drool — but PolitiFact is focused like a laser on "analyzing" Aldean's video to see if every second of footage of crowd violence is from the United States. PolitiFact's "analysis" is actually really, really long. But if you decide to read the damn thing, you'll find that they didn't really see fit to fact-check liberals and media's blatantly bogus claims that the video is "racist" or "pro-lynching" or "pro-gun-violence." They somehow found room to squeeze in that the video was filmed in front of a courthouse where someone was lynched in 1927, though. Because of course they did:

In "Try That in a Small Town," country singer Jason Aldean sings about big city violence and rural intolerance of such violence. His music video shows Aldean and his band performing in front of an American flag-draped Tennessee courthouse — the site of an infamous 1927 lynching and a 1946 race riot that The Washington Post once reported led to the near lynching of future U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall.

"Pull a gun on the owner of a liquor store," Aldean sings, or "cuss out a cop, spit in his face … Yeah, ya think you're tough / Well, try that in a small town / See how far ya make it down the road / 'Round here, we take care of our own / You cross that line, it won't take long / For you to find out."

Critics complained the video was racist, pro-lynching, glorified violence, evoked vigilantism and acted as a "dog whistle." CMT this week told journalists it had pulled the video from rotation.

The rest of the "analysis" is devoted to debunking Aldean's claim that the footage in his video is authentic. This is how PolitiFact decides to use their Top. Men. To try to expose a country music star as a liar for having some of the footage in his music video be from other countries.

It doesn't. But PolitiFact is desperate to get in on the liberal media's smear campaign against Aldean, so they found a weak sticking point that they could bitterly cling to. They hate to be left out of a good, old-fashioned pile-on.

Narrator: That was exactly the point.

Now there's a great idea.

Ah, that was a classic. How come PolitiFact didn't bring that up the other day after Sheryl Crow told Aldean that his song was un-American and "lame"

Incidentally, a printed-out PolitiFact fact-check also makes excellent toilet paper.

You really, really don't.

***

***

