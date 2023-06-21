ABC draws attention to Joe Biden's 'personal pain' over Hunter Biden, who is himself a victim in a way

As soon as the news broke that Hunter Biden would be walking away from the laundry list of serious allegations against him with a couple of guilty pleas to tax fraud, we had two thoughts:

1) Damn, it's good to be the criminal son of a Democratic president, and

2) The mainstream media are going to be even more insufferable than usual.

Turns out we were right about both!

It should be blatantly obvious to anyone with eyes and ears that Hunter Biden is benefiting from his status as Joe Biden's son, getting away with stuff that none of us could even dream of getting away with. And it should be just as obvious that the media are falling all over themselves to pretend that's not the case.

We covered a few instances of utterly embarrassing media spin on Hunter Biden yesterday, and here's another one for the pile, courtesy of ABC's "Good Morning America":

ABC laments that the Hunter Biden saga is a point of "personal pain" for President Biden and decries Republicans for not caring about that.

"He is a devoted father who has stood by his son throughout his struggles...But it is clear, Republicans are not gonna drop this." pic.twitter.com/rcYgOGXI1d — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 21, 2023

Why won't Republicans just drop their interest in Hunter Biden's crimes? Don't they know how much pain Joe Biden is in? Don't they care???

Republicans pounce! — Tim (@Timintheclem) June 21, 2023

Always pouncing. Relentless, those Republicans.

The media are relentless, too, though: relentless sycophantic lapdogs for Democrats.

Bootlickers — Man O War (@SnifferWine) June 21, 2023

George Stephanopoulos et al. love the taste of a good boot.

You have to be kidding (personal pain) ??? Republicans need to keep digging until "everything" about Dad and Son and Family airs. Where did all this money come from, etc.?? — Margaret Harrington (@62jerseygirl) June 21, 2023

You're not supposed to think about that. Focus on Joe Biden's pain, OK?

Reminder: Al Capone went to prison for the equivalent of $3.5 million in back taxes.



I haven’t done an exhaustive check, but I’m not aware of any case where anyone guilty of a million or more in tax evasion DIDN’T get prison time. — E__Strobel (@WitCoHE_Bak) June 21, 2023

It's funny you should say that, because according to NewsNation host and legal commentator Dan Abrams, Hunter's punishment is ackshually pretty severe. Because he's a Biden:

CLOWNISH: Dan Abrams claims Hunter being a Biden got him harsher treatment instead of preferential treatment.

"Yet, if this wasn't Hunter Biden, it is likely he wouldn't have been prosecuted at all." pic.twitter.com/xjRG8hx8Ej — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 21, 2023

Yeah, if this wasn't Hunter Biden, he might not have been prosecuted at all. Just proclaimed guilty right then and there and thrown into prison, which is effectively what happens to normal people — particularly of a racial minority persuasion — who have done far less.

Good Lord, Dan. If this is what passes for legal analysis these days, we need to have a serious purge of legal analysts ASAP.

That’s insane!! Completely insane! — CYNDI 💌 (@CYNDI_ROSE__) June 21, 2023

This ... is the state of the American legacy media.

Please make it stop.

***

Related:

Hopefully CNN filed all the necessary paperwork before becoming part of Hunter Biden's defense team

Legal analyst (and former federal prosecutor!) offers up insane, 'provably untrue' take on Hunter Biden

NYT looks at the personally painful relationship Joe Biden has with his son Hunter



***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!