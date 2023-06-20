Top Biden DOJ target Donald Trump understandably has some thoughts on Hunter Biden's...
Hopefully CNN filed all the necessary paperwork before becoming part of Hunter Biden's defense team

Sarah D  |  12:06 PM on June 20, 2023

By now, you've no doubt heard the news that Hunter Biden is taking accountability for his litany of crimes except not really. Hunter's plea deal means he pleads guilty to some tax stuff and that's basically it. He gets off for the illegal gun possession and the drugs and the sex trafficking and the foreign bribery schemes. Basically all the most serious allegations that would result in the most serious prison time if any of us were accused of those crimes.

So yeah, if you woke up today and you were Hunter Biden, you'd be feelin' prettay, prettay good about your life right now. Because not only are you getting away with major felony-worthy crimes with not even a quarter-assed slap on the wrist, but you've got the American mainstream media by your side to defend your honor.

Funny you should mention CNN, Sunny. Because it just so happens that right now, CNN's actually really struggling to find the corruption in what Hunter Biden has done. Recall that this is where they were at back in the day, insisting that there was absolutely no shred of evidence whatsoever that Hunter Biden had done anything wrong and absolutely no shred of evidence that Joe Biden had helped cover anything up for Hunter and certainly absolutely no shred of evidence that Joe Biden had done anything wrong!

Obviously they can't go with that angle this morning now that Hunter has pled guilty to charges that are relatively minor given the nature of the many serious crimes of which he has been credibly accused. So CNN's had to shift gears somewhat and are now acknowledging that Hunter Biden is pleading guilty to a few things and isn't that noble of him especially when you consider how Republicans and conservatives are pouncing on this, those bastards.

Kara Scannell also makes it sound like all the alleged money laundering and foreign lobbying just kind of faded away and the investigation was really about tax fraud and criminal gun possession. Which seems like a pretty dishonest way to frame things for viewers but certainly a very favorable way to frame it for Hunter Biden.

The nerve of House Republicans wanting a full accounting of the Justice Department's investigation into Hunter Biden's illegal activities! They're treating the president's son like some kind of criminal!

It's a massive inconvenience for CNN, too, of course, who now has to cover this stuff and can't just dismiss it as Russian disinformation.

CNN really, really wants us to remember that Hunter Biden is still the victim here. 

"This is not a sweetheart deal," Jennifer Rodgers declares after discussing the ways in which this is a quintessential sweetheart deal for Hunter Biden.

They're sure as hell not at CNN. And if there are any left in our mainstream media, they're doing a pretty good job of disguising themselves as really, really crappy ones.

