Hopefully CNN filed all the necessary paperwork before becoming part of Hunter Biden's defense team

By now, you've no doubt heard the news that Hunter Biden is taking accountability for his litany of crimes except not really. Hunter's plea deal means he pleads guilty to some tax stuff and that's basically it. He gets off for the illegal gun possession and the drugs and the sex trafficking and the foreign bribery schemes. Basically all the most serious allegations that would result in the most serious prison time if any of us were accused of those crimes.

So yeah, if you woke up today and you were Hunter Biden, you'd be feelin' prettay, prettay good about your life right now. Because not only are you getting away with major felony-worthy crimes with not even a quarter-assed slap on the wrist, but you've got the American mainstream media by your side to defend your honor.

And we all know very damn well that if the Trump DoJ cut a deal with a Trump kid that handed him a no-jail, dropped-charges plea for federal tax and gun crimes, neither the media nor Democrats nor CNN Republicans would have trouble finding the corruption. — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) June 20, 2023

Funny you should mention CNN, Sunny. Because it just so happens that right now, CNN's actually really struggling to find the corruption in what Hunter Biden has done. Recall that this is where they were at back in the day, insisting that there was absolutely no shred of evidence whatsoever that Hunter Biden had done anything wrong and absolutely no shred of evidence that Joe Biden had helped cover anything up for Hunter and certainly absolutely no shred of evidence that Joe Biden had done anything wrong!

SUPERCUT!



CNN on Hunter Biden: Nothing to see here, move along! pic.twitter.com/4ZAJd2lBOt — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 14, 2021

Obviously they can't go with that angle this morning now that Hunter has pled guilty to charges that are relatively minor given the nature of the many serious crimes of which he has been credibly accused. So CNN's had to shift gears somewhat and are now acknowledging that Hunter Biden is pleading guilty to a few things and isn't that noble of him especially when you consider how Republicans and conservatives are pouncing on this, those bastards.

BREAKING: Hunter Biden to plead GUILTY to 3 federal charges in a deal with the DOJ.

-2x Failed to file taxes in a timely manner

-Illegal possession of a firearm (which could go away if he behaves)

CNN claims the Biden admin didn't interfere with the case. pic.twitter.com/XDjvSh9xzU — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 20, 2023

Kara Scannell also makes it sound like all the alleged money laundering and foreign lobbying just kind of faded away and the investigation was really about tax fraud and criminal gun possession. Which seems like a pretty dishonest way to frame things for viewers but certainly a very favorable way to frame it for Hunter Biden.

CNN's Evan Perez whines that "Republicans are not going to let this go" as they probe the Biden family for their overseas business dealings.

"This is probably only the beginning for House Republicans who are now going to want to see everything that the Justice Department did." pic.twitter.com/6nuhqh9VSL — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 20, 2023

The nerve of House Republicans wanting a full accounting of the Justice Department's investigation into Hunter Biden's illegal activities! They're treating the president's son like some kind of criminal!

CNN's Paula Reid frames the charges and the investigation as just a massive inconvenience to Hunter Biden:

"...he had already paid back the taxes including the fees and penalties...this gun charge was not strongly supported by the evidence...certainly a relief [for him now]..." pic.twitter.com/0dU6GfSCzg — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 20, 2023

It's a massive inconvenience for CNN, too, of course, who now has to cover this stuff and can't just dismiss it as Russian disinformation.

John Berman worries that the plea deal might be "a stiff deal for Hunter Biden."

Elie Honig says the evidence against Hunter will only come out via congressional inquiry. He's confident that Hunter will not spend time in prison. He falsely claims the gun charge is "obscure." pic.twitter.com/AtCQAFtSmf — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 20, 2023

Perez explains that the gun charge goes away if Hunter completes a rehab program to the satisfaction of the judge.

He laments that Hunter being candid about his substance abuse got him into trouble with the feds. pic.twitter.com/FgzCZmURgq — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 20, 2023

CNN really, really wants us to remember that Hunter Biden is still the victim here.

CNN defends the DoJ for letting Hunter Biden off the hook for facilitating corruption & other major felonies: "This is not a sweetheart deal." pic.twitter.com/wKwX24B8Nh — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 20, 2023

"This is not a sweetheart deal," Jennifer Rodgers declares after discussing the ways in which this is a quintessential sweetheart deal for Hunter Biden.

Ugh...where are the REAL journalists?! — Chrissy Stalions (@italianstalions) June 20, 2023

They're sure as hell not at CNN. And if there are any left in our mainstream media, they're doing a pretty good job of disguising themselves as really, really crappy ones.

Regime media doing their job. The swamp isn’t just a government entity. — Caleb Scott (@Caleb_S1) June 20, 2023

***

