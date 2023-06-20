Hunter Biden's plea deal amounts to nothing but 'an 'in-your-face' show of contempt for the rule of law'

We need to talk about Hunter Biden, guys. This morning, we got some welcome news this morning. At last! Hunter Biden is going to face the music for his crimes! Justice has been served!

OK, well, that would've been welcome news. Unfortunately, the news we actually got was more eye-roll-inducing and obnoxious and infuriating:

BREAKING | NBC News: Federal charges have been filed against Hunter Biden in a case involving taxes and gun possession charge, he is expected to plead guilty to the tax charges only. He is expected to get pre-trial diversion for the gun charge.



More to come. — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) June 20, 2023

Pleading guilty to the tax charges only. The tax charges only? Really?

BREAKING: Hunter Biden is expected to plead guilty to tax-related misdemeanor crimes as part of a plea agreement.



Biden also faces a separate gun possession charge that will likely be dismissed if he meets certain conditions. pic.twitter.com/5ZeHb9szbi — MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 20, 2023

NBC News: Hunter Biden expected to plead guilty to tax-related misdemeanor crimes as part of a plea agreement.



The Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney in Delaware reached the agreement. https://t.co/ndQf4SF5Sq — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) June 20, 2023

More from NBC News:

The decision by U.S. Attorney David Weiss, who was nominated by President Donald Trump in 2018, indicates an end to the sweeping, five-year investigation by federal prosecutors, FBI agents and IRS officials into Hunter Biden’s conduct. The Biden administration has kept Weiss in place in order to avoid having a U.S. attorney appointed by the president oversee his son’s criminal case. Weiss office's said in a statement, "Hunter Biden received taxable income in excess of $1,500,000 annually in calendar years 2017 and 2018. Despite owing in excess of $100,000 in federal income taxes each year, he did not pay the income tax due for either year." Chris Clark, attorney for Hunter Biden, told NBC News in a statement: “With the announcement of two agreements between my client, Hunter Biden, and the Unites States Attorney’s Office for the District of Delaware, it is my understanding that the five-year investigation into Hunter is resolved. "Hunter will take responsibility for two instances of misdemeanor failure to file tax payments when due pursuant to a plea agreement. A firearm charge, which will be subject to a pretrial diversion agreement and will not be the subject of the plea agreement, will also be filed by the Government. I know Hunter believes it is important to take responsibility for these mistakes he made during a period of turmoil and addiction in his life. He looks forward to continuing his recovery and moving forward.”

So, effectively, Hunter Biden gets to ride off into the sunset, free of the burden of all the serious felony-worthy crimes he actually committed (allegedly, of course ... wink, wink).

The right is really going to cry now. Glad this is getting settled now. — Polly Green (@Polly_inTexas) June 20, 2023

I mean…there’s still the matter of him laundering money for his father — Nick (@Nickster0188) June 20, 2023

Oh, that? Meh. Guess that's not a matter anymore!

I’ll leave it to legal experts to weigh in on the deal’s substance & propriety— but so much for the president’s “did nothing wrong” assertions. A pardon seems likely, doesn’t it?



Are allegations about the many dubious foreign financial dealings under separate investigation? — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 20, 2023

If we take Hunter Biden's lawyer's "it is my understanding that the five-year investigation into Hunter is resolved" assessment at face value, then it sure doesn't sound like Hunter has to worry about getting busted for the dubious foreign financial dealings anytime soon.

For what it's worth, though:

Hunter’s lawyer: “…it is my understanding that the five-year investigation into Hunter is resolved.”



Justice Department: “The investigation is ongoing.” https://t.co/tZSHttaRzB — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) June 20, 2023

Well, knowing the Biden Justice Department, we're not exactly optimistic that justice will actually prevail in this case.

BREAKING: Hunter Biden has been charged with two tax misdemeanors and illegal possession of a firearm, pleading guilty to the first two and entering into a pre-trial diversion agreement on the latter, which will undoubtedly keep him out of jail. pic.twitter.com/tetPLIXQZl — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 20, 2023

Out. Of. Jail.

“Two sources familiar with the agreement told NBC News that it includes a provision in which the U.S. attorney has agreed to recommend probation for Biden for his tax violations. The tax and gun charges will most likely not result in any jail time for President Joe Biden’s son.” https://t.co/7W5BK7uWRD — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 20, 2023

Not only will it keep him out of jail, but the pre-trial agreement means that the charge will literally go away if Hunter stays out of trouble for a few years.



Making millions on corrupt foreign business dealings while enjoying foreign sex trafficking rings is perfectly fine… — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 20, 2023

If you're finding it difficult to wrap your head around the logic of the rules, that's OK. Don't waste your breath. All you really need to know is that if you're special enough, the rules don't apply to you, and FYI, you're definitely not special enough.

He's not going to pardon him because there's no reason to. He won't get jail time so why even take the political hit? https://t.co/c4WNVeERyp — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 20, 2023

A slap on the wrist for Hunter Biden certainly isn't a political hit for Joe Biden, so yeah, why would Joe bother with a pardon? What would he even pardon Hunter for, since Joe has passionately, albeit unconvincingly, insisted from the get-go that his son is a stand-up guy who doesn't have a criminal bone in his body?

Expected. Real crimes ignored. — Charles Mataraza (@MatarazaCharles) June 20, 2023

"Crimes" is such a loaded term, you know?

Why plead guilty to gun stuff when gun stuff is only a problem for normies?

Joe Biden regularly campaigns on tougher guns laws and the rich paying their fair share, meanwhile: https://t.co/86SQNN4rOC — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) June 20, 2023

Breaking: Son of president who always lectures everybody else about “paying your fair share” and “gun safety” seeks plea deal on tax and gun charges. — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) June 20, 2023

Democrats loudly proclaim their passionate commitment to “gun safety” & “tax fairness.” After an investigation that (inexplicably) dragged on for years, the Biden DOJ has handed a no-jail deal to a repeat tax cheat who also lied on a gun purchase form—whose last name is Biden. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 20, 2023

Remember folks, you -- a law abiding citizen owning a gun -- are a danger to the republic. Hunter Biden, a crack addict who lied on gun forms, and whose then-girlfriend threw his gun in a dumpster across from a high school, barely did anything wrong. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 20, 2023

We're sure Hunter's a really great guy once you get to know him.

He’s a druggie who lied to get guns, got nailed for federal gun crimes, and they’re going to drop the charges if he’s a good boy for a bit https://t.co/5xBaIcUUc0 — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) June 20, 2023

It's actually not conspiracy-theory-y at this point to assume that even if Hunter can't be a good boy for a little bit, he'll still never see the inside of a prison cell. At least not as long as he's got daddy to protect him.

Insane! A normal citizen would be sent to prison. https://t.co/9tdlUIwjSt — EJ (@Ejmiller25) June 20, 2023

Maybe we normies should try changing our last names to Biden and go do some crimes and see what happens.

Imagine if this was some 60 year old Trump voter or a 24 year old black man in Baltimore — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) June 20, 2023

60-year-old Trump voters and 24-year-old black men in Baltimore aren't special, remember?

Hunter's dad recently decided to unilaterally make it illegal to put a pistol brace on your gun.



Up to 10 years in federal prison. https://t.co/yLSL1mJAZh — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) June 20, 2023

Hunter commits tax fraud and gun crimes:



no prison time, no felonies.



You continue to put a pistol brace on your gun after Joe decides you can't:



Up to 10 years in prison on felony charges. — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) June 20, 2023

Seems like now would be as good a time as any for the Justice Department to start giving a damn about justice.

DOJ is violating its own internal policies on this case. The Ashcroft Memo requires they charge the “highest provable offense” and seek consistent sentences with other cases brought by DOJ. This prosecution is an absolute laughable joke. Thousands have been sent to prison for… https://t.co/Bi6iaRiDVD — Brett L. Tolman (@tolmanbrett) June 20, 2023

They are ignoring decades of policy and precedent to seek felonies not misdemeanors and seek sentences within the guideline range. The diversion agreement on the felony is offensive to everyone not politically connected who sought diversions and were literally laughed at by DOJ. — Brett L. Tolman (@tolmanbrett) June 20, 2023

Thousands of people have been prosecuted under Project Safe Neighborhoods by DOJ. They brag about getting nearly 5 years of prison time on average for their gun cases. If they followed policy, Hunter would be looking at a minimum of 5 years in federal prison. But he’s a Biden. — Brett L. Tolman (@tolmanbrett) June 20, 2023

Take a look at 18 USC 924(c) charges. Easy to prove given Hunter was distributed/dealing drugs with a firearm in his possession. Such charges were brought against thousands in inner cities across the country for last 20 years. Mandatory minimum sentences for all. Except Hunter. — Brett L. Tolman (@tolmanbrett) June 20, 2023

"Except Hunter." Hunter Biden is basically the little asterisk that keeps coming up throughout the criminal code. He's a notable exception to the rules that we are all expected to adhere to or else face prosecution and punishment.

1) Hunter Biden has been criminally charged.



2) Hunter’s lawyers got a plea deal worked out in advance.



3) This smells fishy, like a throwaway to make it look like evenhanded justice. Of course there’s a lot more to Hunter’s conduct than this case.



🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 https://t.co/0ArB4coor7 — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) June 20, 2023

Breaking: In an "in-your-face" show of contempt for the rule of law, Biden regime gives sweetheart plea deal to Hunter Biden. Avoids prosecutions tied to foreign bribery and Joe. https://t.co/LeUAHU6QsP — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) June 20, 2023

"The rule of law" is evidently an outdated concept for the people who swore to uphold our country's laws.

This won't allay the sentiment of a two-tiered justice system, IMHO. https://t.co/QPzDeQseDF — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) June 20, 2023

Well, no. And it shouldn't. Because there is most definitely a two-tiered justice system in this country. And that's a disgrace to what the Founding Fathers envisioned for this country. This is what you expect to see in countries run by corrupt dictators, not here. But it's here, too, and it's been here for a while now.

Sorry no, I'm not playing along with "okay good for them I guess they're being fair" for a choreographed sweetheart deal where they'll drop the most serious charges if he promises to be a good boy.



That's not equal justice. That's the Presidential Family Discount. — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) June 20, 2023

And in case I need to refresh any memories, this is the stand I take with all politicians who trade on their privilege. Just like criticized Trump pardons. We have a multi-tiered justice system regardless of whether the beneficiary at the moment is a Republican or a Democrat. — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) June 20, 2023

Just like if Trump walks away convicted of felonies but with a sweetheart deal, that will also be unjust. I don't give a shit what your party ID is. What bothers me is that if the defendant's name wasn't Clinton or Biden or Trump or whatever, they'd be getting fucked by DoJ. — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) June 20, 2023

People end up in prison every single day for crimes less serious than what Hunter Biden did. And in large part thanks to the legislative legacy of his father. And then when it came time for Hunter to live in the system his father created, he got a special pass. — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) June 20, 2023

Whether the pass-giver is a Republican or a Democrat at any given moment, that unequal application of justice undermines the rule of law and exempts politicians from the consequences of their own actions. And that's so incredibly reckless and dangerous. — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) June 20, 2023

Editor's note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.

***

