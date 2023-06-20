Ben Shapiro just needs 1 tweet about Hunter's charges to DROP his daddy...
Hunter Biden's plea deal amounts to nothing but 'an 'in-your-face' show of contempt for the rule of law'

Sarah D  |  10:56 AM on June 20, 2023
AP Photo/Charles Dharapak

We need to talk about Hunter Biden, guys. This morning, we got some welcome news this morning. At last! Hunter Biden is going to face the music for his crimes! Justice has been served!

OK, well, that would've been welcome news. Unfortunately, the news we actually got was more eye-roll-inducing and obnoxious and infuriating:

Pleading guilty to the tax charges only. The tax charges only? Really?

More from NBC News:

The decision by U.S. Attorney David Weiss, who was nominated by President Donald Trump in 2018, indicates an end to the sweeping, five-year investigation by federal prosecutors, FBI agents and IRS officials into Hunter Biden’s conduct. The Biden administration has kept Weiss in place in order to avoid having a U.S. attorney appointed by the president oversee his son’s criminal case.

Weiss office's said in a statement, "Hunter Biden received taxable income in excess of $1,500,000 annually in calendar years 2017 and 2018. Despite owing in excess of $100,000 in federal income taxes each year, he did not pay the income tax due for either year." 

Chris Clark, attorney for Hunter Biden, told NBC News in a statement: “With the announcement of two agreements between my client, Hunter Biden, and the Unites States Attorney’s Office for the District of Delaware, it is my understanding that the five-year investigation into Hunter is resolved.

"Hunter will take responsibility for two instances of misdemeanor failure to file tax payments when due pursuant to a plea agreement. A firearm charge, which will be subject to a pretrial diversion agreement and will not be the subject of the plea agreement, will also be filed by the Government. I know Hunter believes it is important to take responsibility for these mistakes he made during a period of turmoil and addiction in his life. He looks forward to continuing his recovery and moving forward.”

So, effectively, Hunter Biden gets to ride off into the sunset, free of the burden of all the serious felony-worthy crimes he actually committed (allegedly, of course ... wink, wink).

Oh, that? Meh. Guess that's not a matter anymore!

If we take Hunter Biden's lawyer's "it is my understanding that the five-year investigation into Hunter is resolved" assessment at face value, then it sure doesn't sound like Hunter has to worry about getting busted for the dubious foreign financial dealings anytime soon.

For what it's worth, though:

Well, knowing the Biden Justice Department, we're not exactly optimistic that justice will actually prevail in this case.

Out. Of. Jail.

If you're finding it difficult to wrap your head around the logic of the rules, that's OK. Don't waste your breath. All you really need to know is that if you're special enough, the rules don't apply to you, and FYI, you're definitely not special enough.

A slap on the wrist for Hunter Biden certainly isn't a political hit for Joe Biden, so yeah, why would Joe bother with a pardon? What would he even pardon Hunter for, since Joe has passionately, albeit unconvincingly, insisted from the get-go that his son is a stand-up guy who doesn't have a criminal bone in his body?

"Crimes" is such a loaded term, you know?

Why plead guilty to gun stuff when gun stuff is only a problem for normies?

We're sure Hunter's a really great guy once you get to know him.

It's actually not conspiracy-theory-y at this point to assume that even if Hunter can't be a good boy for a little bit, he'll still never see the inside of a prison cell. At least not as long as he's got daddy to protect him.

Maybe we normies should try changing our last names to Biden and go do some crimes and see what happens.

60-year-old Trump voters and 24-year-old black men in Baltimore aren't special, remember?

Seems like now would be as good a time as any for the Justice Department to start giving a damn about justice.

"Except Hunter." Hunter Biden is basically the little asterisk that keeps coming up throughout the criminal code. He's a notable exception to the rules that we are all expected to adhere to or else face prosecution and punishment.

"The rule of law" is evidently an outdated concept for the people who swore to uphold our country's laws.

Well, no. And it shouldn't. Because there is most definitely a two-tiered justice system in this country. And that's a disgrace to what the Founding Fathers envisioned for this country. This is what you expect to see in countries run by corrupt dictators, not here. But it's here, too, and it's been here for a while now.

Editor's note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.

***

