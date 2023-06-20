Legal analyst (and former federal prosecutor!) offers up insane, 'provably untrue' take on Hunter Biden

Once the news about Hunter Biden's cushy little plea agreement broke, it didn't take long for Republicans and conservatives to voice their, um, displeasure at the conspicuous lack of consequences befitting the seriousness of the allegations against the smartest guy Joe Biden knows.

Why look, a plea deal that involves no jail time! https://t.co/UAXyT4PGLr — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 20, 2023

Pleading guilty to relatively minor charges of tax fraud? Effectively getting off scot-free for felony illegal gun possession by promising to follow a handful of rules for a little while? Not having to answer for highly credible and evidence-supported allegations of sex trafficking and bribery and various other highly shady kinds of corruption?

To us normal people who would never in a million years get away with what Hunter Biden has gotten away with, it feels like Hunter's walking away with a slap on the wrist.

But former federal prosecutor and go-to cable news legal analyst Renato Mariotti sees it very differently:

These charges are rarely brought. If anything, it looks like Hunter Biden received harsh treatment. https://t.co/GpZRY41ZIC — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) June 20, 2023

Not the sort of take you want to see from a guy who was once in a pretty powerful legal position and is still a trusted source for solid legal analysis. "Rarely brought"? "Harsh treatment"?

Renato deserves to get Community Notes'd into oblivion for this take. It's just too hot to handle.

Wait. Did you really just tweet that failure to pay income tax cases are rarely brought?



This is what happens when you abandon your principles and tweet nonense, so MSNBC continues to have you on tv. https://t.co/prYt0rlWRM — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) June 20, 2023

Maybe those kinds of cases are rarely brought against chronically corrupt presidents' kids, but if you're just a regular citizen, good luck avoiding charges if you commit tax fraud. Hell, regular citizens get audited when they haven't even done anything wrong!

Great question.

This 👇 is provably untrue. Anyone who's been paying casual attention can name numerous high profile cases where people have had their lives ruined for much less. These people are despicable partisan liars and they should be ashamed of themselves. https://t.co/vzqXknZSwl — Erich Hartmann (@erichhartmann) June 20, 2023

People like Renato Mariotti should be ashamed ... but they'd have to be capable of shame to begin with. And he clearly is not.

😆 that’s hilarious. Your not being serious are you? — KevinRiche #MEXto1 MultiversX (@KevinRiche99) June 20, 2023

He's serious. Or at least he wants us to take him seriously. Not sure how we can do that when he's literally arguing that Hunter Biden's plea agreement is bad news for Hunter Biden.

We, too, can just string a bunch of words together, Renato. Put us on CNN or MSNBC and we'll show you.

A former federal prosecutor with a terrible take, explains why the justice department is in such trouble. — Jill Susan (@JillSusan88) June 20, 2023

Speaks volumes, doesn't it?

