By now, you’ve most likely heard about House Oversight Republicans dropping bombshell after bombshell about Joe Biden and his family’s extensive record of insanely corrupt dealings with foreign nationals from places like China.

Of course, you most likely didn’t hear about it from mainstream media liberals, because, well, you know why. And that’s why it’s so important that we give props to Atlantic and Fast Company contributing write James Surowiecki, who, unlike so many of his MSM colleagues, actually addressed the allegations head-on. Although perhaps not in the most productive or intellectually honest manner:

Wow, James. When you put it that way … you actually sound like a total hack.

Is “Biden family” an inaccurate way to describe the Biden family, of which multiple members are allegedly involved in this alleged bribery scheme? Is there a better way to refer to the family of Joe Biden?

That’s what you think, says James:

“Not as a legal entity.” So because there’s not a legal entity known as “The Biden Family,” there’s nothing to see here.

All we can do is imagine it, because we’re not actually shamelessly hacky enough to ever tweet something so insanely transparently stupid.

Ostensibly. The thing is that the Democrats know in their hearts that they have no actual evidence that Clarence Thomas and Harlan Crow are guilty of corruption or criminal activity, while there is ample evidence of corruption and criminal activity in the Biden family. Surowiecki himself is just going to sit there and pretend that he himself didn’t come after Thomas and Crow while tying himself into knots defending Joe Biden and his family from highly credible charges of money laundering and pay-for-play corruption:

Dude. Dude.

Good Lord, James. Sit down before you hurt yourself.

It’s OK to admit that the Biden family is a thing that exists and is as dirty as they come. It’s called being honest and it’s not so bad once you get used to it.

And it’s a hell of a lot better than making a complete ass of yourself in arguably the most public of public forums.

