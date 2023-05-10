By now, you’ve most likely heard about House Oversight Republicans dropping bombshell after bombshell about Joe Biden and his family’s extensive record of insanely corrupt dealings with foreign nationals from places like China.

“Much of the money came from Chinese nationals and companies with ties to the Chinese Communist Party. Multiple Biden family members received money after it passed through an associate’s account.” https://t.co/JUSuzEv9wv — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 10, 2023

Of course, you most likely didn’t hear about it from mainstream media liberals, because, well, you know why. And that’s why it’s so important that we give props to Atlantic and Fast Company contributing write James Surowiecki, who, unlike so many of his MSM colleagues, actually addressed the allegations head-on. Although perhaps not in the most productive or intellectually honest manner:

There's no evidence that Joe Biden himself had anything to do with any of these deals Republicans are talking about. So they've constructed this imaginary entity – "the Biden family" – to suggest he's guilty by association. https://t.co/1tlaw2yRrP — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) May 10, 2023

Wow, James. When you put it that way … you actually sound like a total hack.

It's always the same – Republicans go on Fox and say they have evidence about Joe Biden's involvement in pay-for-play schemes. Then when they present the "evidence," it's always about Hunter and James. — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) May 10, 2023

Republicans could say, accurately, that payments went to "members of Joe Biden's family." But saying that would underscore the weakness of the legal case they're trying to make. So they use the phrase "the Biden family" (which is also intended to evoke a Mob family) instead. — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) May 10, 2023

Is “Biden family” an inaccurate way to describe the Biden family, of which multiple members are allegedly involved in this alleged bribery scheme? Is there a better way to refer to the family of Joe Biden?

Does the Biden family exist? https://t.co/hTBQSlc921 — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) May 10, 2023

The Biden family exists — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) May 10, 2023

That’s what you think, says James:

Not as a legal entity that was receiving payments from Romanian nationals. — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) May 10, 2023

“Not as a legal entity.” So because there’s not a legal entity known as “The Biden Family,” there’s nothing to see here.

Lol – Come on, James. — Brandon Fisher (BoulderFish) (@boulderfish) May 10, 2023

James come on man — Shelby (@wildtrailflow) May 10, 2023

lol imagine tweeting this?! LMAO https://t.co/m8jykhinT0 — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) May 10, 2023

All we can do is imagine it, because we’re not actually shamelessly hacky enough to ever tweet something so insanely transparently stupid.

I spent like a decade in Washington and paying family members was one of the most obvious tactics that corporations and foreign govts used to influence government. Isn't that why the Democrats are mad about Harlan Crow? https://t.co/9QnXj3hgMK — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) May 10, 2023

Ostensibly. The thing is that the Democrats know in their hearts that they have no actual evidence that Clarence Thomas and Harlan Crow are guilty of corruption or criminal activity, while there is ample evidence of corruption and criminal activity in the Biden family. Surowiecki himself is just going to sit there and pretend that he himself didn’t come after Thomas and Crow while tying himself into knots defending Joe Biden and his family from highly credible charges of money laundering and pay-for-play corruption:

Dude. Dude.

You see Harlan Crow providing tuition for Thomas’ grand nephew is a serious red flag that should lead to questions about Thomas, but CCP-associates entities laundering hundreds of thousands of dollars to half the Biden family really has nothing to do w Biden. — AG (@AGHamilton29) May 10, 2023

Good Lord, James. Sit down before you hurt yourself.

The "guilt by association" is not a logical fallacy in this case. The only reason Hunter Biden is getting these payments is because of his association with his father. The people who paid him money did so because they believed they can get favors from Hunter's dad. — Jimmy Gandhi (@jimmygandhi) May 10, 2023

It’s OK to admit that the Biden family is a thing that exists and is as dirty as they come. It’s called being honest and it’s not so bad once you get used to it.

And it’s a hell of a lot better than making a complete ass of yourself in arguably the most public of public forums.

Yes buddy, “the Biden family” is imaginary The sheer amount and variety of ways you find to embarrass yourself every day is incredible — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) May 10, 2023

