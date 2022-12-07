After “The Twitter Files” dropped and we were actually able to see the evidence of collusion between Twitter execs and the Biden administration to suppress reporting about Hunter Biden’s laptop, a whole bunch of journalists have been on a real crusade to delegitimize Matt Taibbi’s reporting and make Taibbi and Elon Musk look like the bad guys here, like they’re the ones who did something wrong.

One of those journalists is apparently James Surowiecki, author of “The Wisdom of Crowds” and kneejerk defender of Hunter Biden’s honor. Here’s what Surowiecki had to offer to the conversation surrounding the material that provided the New York Post with something to write about:

An even better question: How is James Surowiecki taken seriously as a journalist? By anyone?

No. But rumor has it that James did stay at a Holiday Inn Express last night.

Some publication of “private” material is more equal than others. And James gets to be the arbiter of that.

OK, buddy.

Right on schedule!

Yeah. The Crayola thing. Definitely the Crayola thing.

Journalists Against Journalism has a huge membership.

Real Journalist™.

*Copywrite, you mean.

So weird, right?

