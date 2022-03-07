You may have noticed that gas prices are on the rise. In fact, the increases have been dramatic enough that even some reporters have begun to notice!

The national average for gas is $4.00 per gallon and in places like LA it is up to $7.00 per gallon pic.twitter.com/QKhU0v1uf5 — Tezlyn Figaro (@TezlynFigaro) March 7, 2022

But author and blogger James Surowiecki thinks coverage like that isn’t really fair and is actually quite deceptive:

This is presumably the Shell station on Olympic Boulevard in LA, which has literally the highest gas prices in the U.S., and which reporters love to stand in front of to make everyone feel like things are totally out of control. https://t.co/loANfOHW1O — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) March 7, 2022

And your point would be what, James? Should reporters just ignore insanely high gas prices because California?

Shell, for some reason, tends to have consistently higher prices in L.A. than other stations, but this one – assuming it is the Olympic station – is especially bad. What's really weird is that it charges a lot more than places just down the street and yet still has customers. — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) March 7, 2022

There's also a Chevron station on Alameda that's legendary for ridiculously high gas prices. Reporters like to do shoots in front of that one, too.https://t.co/cFEiZ2qggP — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) March 7, 2022

Correction: a gas station in Gorda, CA currently has the highest gas prices in the US. But that's a little more predictable, since Gorda's a small town on the PCH where there's not tons of competitors.https://t.co/XUufMH1E3r — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) March 7, 2022

OK, James. So … we ask once again: what’s your point?

How is it journalistic malpractice to point out that gas costs more than $7 a gallon at at least one California gas station?

I don’t believe that story…I just did a @GasBuddy check in #LA it’s all coming up in the $5 range. Where I live in Missouri it’s $3.60 to $4.00. Diesel is around $5.10 #gas #gasprices https://t.co/JiYK66O8lV pic.twitter.com/jeWhfEJtyj — ☘️Old Fuddy-Duddy☘️ (@ImOldFuddyDuddy) March 7, 2022

there are no cars in the shot because no one goes there. few blocks away it's $5.25. gtfoh https://t.co/beCmI6PkbZ — Birch (@sportnewsed) March 7, 2022

Oh, only $5.25. Nothing to worry about!

"to make everyone feel like things are totally out of control." 🤔 https://t.co/mLCb9cZQiz — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) March 7, 2022

Tell me you're completely out of touch without saying you're completely out of touch. https://t.co/dl53X9nsFa — TheLeeBee 🇮🇱 🇹🇼 (@MichelleBLee3) March 7, 2022

“Nothing to see here, move along.” —Journalisthttps://t.co/qgVlTt1hZW — Will Collier (@willcollier) March 7, 2022

$4 a gallon is still way too high. Ask around, and we guarantee you that some people will even suggest that $3 a gallon is way too high.

Because if we had a competent administration in charge instead of the numbskulls we’ve been saddled with, we wouldn’t even be talking about this. But when Joe Biden is considering getting oil from Venezuela as a better alternative to Russian oil than, say, American oil, we have no choice but to have a national conversation about not being able to afford essentials like gasoline.

This is double gaslighting https://t.co/Jep7wZAy9C — Tᴏɴʏ! Tᴏɴɪ! Tᴏɴᴇ́! 𝚂𝚝𝚊𝚛𝚔 (R.I.P.) 🕙 (@StarkTTT) March 7, 2022

The gas station on the corner here in Vegas was $4.09 last Monday. Today it is $4.79. You’re not gaslighting your way out of this. https://t.co/lodxfaCnhm — Mark Noonan (@Mark_E_Noonan) March 7, 2022

We love to blame the media for problems as much as anyone, but when it comes to gas prices, the seven bucks stop with Joe Biden.

This guy has some sort of genetic predisposition to beclowning himself on Twitter. https://t.co/VeXOAD1OGf — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) March 7, 2022

