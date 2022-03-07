You may have noticed that gas prices are on the rise. In fact, the increases have been dramatic enough that even some reporters have begun to notice!

But author and blogger James Surowiecki thinks coverage like that isn’t really fair and is actually quite deceptive:

And your point would be what, James? Should reporters just ignore insanely high gas prices because California?

Trending

OK, James. So … we ask once again: what’s your point?

How is it journalistic malpractice to point out that gas costs more than $7 a gallon at at least one California gas station?

Oh, only $5.25. Nothing to worry about!

$4 a gallon is still way too high. Ask around, and we guarantee you that some people will even suggest that $3 a gallon is way too high.

Because if we had a competent administration in charge instead of the numbskulls we’ve been saddled with, we wouldn’t even be talking about this. But when Joe Biden is considering getting oil from Venezuela as a better alternative to Russian oil than, say, American oil, we have no choice but to have a national conversation about not being able to afford essentials like gasoline.

We love to blame the media for problems as much as anyone, but when it comes to gas prices, the seven bucks stop with Joe Biden.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: californiagasgas pricesJames SurowieckiLos Angelesreporters

Recommended Twitchy Video