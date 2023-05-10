Republicans on the House Oversight Committee held a press conference today to provide an update on their investigation into the Biden family’s business dealings. Much of what was discussed happened when Joe Biden was Obama’s VP and some appears to continue to this day.

The Biden Justice Department was spotted having some coincidental timing with a separate announcement:

Dropping the Santos news moments before McCarthy's statement on possible Hunter/Joe Biden felonies is an especially nice touch by Merrick Garland's DOJ. — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) May 10, 2023

There are reasons (millions of them as a matter of fact) that the Biden administration might have been trying to create a big distraction.

We’ll start with the GOP Oversight’s thread on what they’ve uncovered so far:

🚨BREAKING🚨



Since taking the gavel in January, our committee has accelerated our investigation into the Biden family’s domestic and international business practices.



We want to update you on a few of our findings for this ongoing investigation.



🧵 — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) May 10, 2023

Get the “nothing to see here” meme ready!

We have now established a network of over 20 companies formed by the Bidens and their associates.



Most of these companies were LLCs and formed when Joe Biden was Vice President. — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) May 10, 2023

Gee, it sounds like somebody was trying to create a complicated web so it would be incredibly hard to track the movement of money.

Based on the financial records we have obtained via bank subpoenas, we can now confidently trace at least $10 million in total from foreign nationals’ and their related companies going to the Biden family, their business associates, and their companies. — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) May 10, 2023

If this was Trump he would have been impeached about two weeks ago.

What services did the Bidens provide in exchange for this money?



It is unclear what they provided other than access and influence. — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) May 10, 2023

Joe Biden told the American people on October 22, 2020 that Hunter never made money from China. That is a lie based on the bank records. — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) May 10, 2023

The Bidens took steps to hide, confuse, and conceal payments they received from foreign nationals. Here’s one example how a CCP-linked associate layered domestic limited liability companies to pay Hunter Biden. pic.twitter.com/GCx81QbrP3 — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) May 10, 2023

“Step 5: Become a budding artist and sell your finger-paintings for a lot of money to anonymous buyers to help explain where all that money came from.”

Multiple Biden family members received money from the Chinese after it passed through an associate’s account. Additionally, Hunter Biden received money directly into his company’s account from a Chinese-controlled entity. pic.twitter.com/CEyPZGW8gA — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) May 10, 2023

In addition to the China money ties, we are adding a new country to our growing list of places the Bidens received money from:



Romania.



The Biden family and associates’ activities in Romania reveal an influence peddling scheme from 2015 to 2017. — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) May 10, 2023

While VP Biden was lecturing Romania on anti-corruption policies, he served as a walking billboard for his son & family to collect money.



Hunter & his associates capitalized on a lucrative financial relationship with a Romanian national who was later convicted of corruption. — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) May 10, 2023

The Bidens received over $1 million for the Romania deal, with 16 of the 17 payments made during Biden’s VP term. The money stops flowing from Romania soon after Joe Biden leaves office, establishing a pattern of influence peddling. — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) May 10, 2023

Rep. Byron Donalds is speaking while this story is being posted and he said “the Bidens’ associates created at least 16 companies while Joe Biden was VP” and now that number is 20.

Rep. James Comer had this to say:

.@RepJamesComer: "Chinese nationals affiliated w/the Bidens created limited liability companies in the [U.S.] & then…transferred their interests to a Chinese company that sent money to the Bidens. This is not normal…It is not ethical…This should be a bipartisan issue" pic.twitter.com/rFqIEppMsn — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 10, 2023

.@RepJamesComer: "The bank records show the Biden family, their associates, & their companies received over $10 million from foreign nationals & their companies. Some…went to Hunter Biden's company…Others…w/the help of Rob Walker…This is not how lawful businesses operate" pic.twitter.com/Pz7KEtnkGA — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 10, 2023

.@RepJamesComer: "[W]hile…Biden was lecturing Romania on anti-corruption policies…Hunter Biden & his associates capitalized on a lucrative financial relationship w/a Romanian national…later convicted of corruption…The Bidens received over $1 million for the deal" pic.twitter.com/BRSJPR2tyL — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 10, 2023

.@RepJamesComer: "[T]he investigation will enter a new phase…armed with information obtained in the bank records…To my Democrat colleagues…Do you want to continue covering up the Bidens' influence peddling schemes when the evidence is being placed right in front of you?" pic.twitter.com/px5UMyNUir — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 10, 2023

We’re guessing that yes, the Democrats will continue wanting to do just that.

.@RepAndyBiggsAZ details how a Chinese spy network used shell companies to funnel millions of dollars to the Biden family pic.twitter.com/thloSiTaVJ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 10, 2023

.@RepArmstrongND: "Laughable" how Biden was lecturing Romanians about corruption while he was being bribed by a Romanian convicted of corruption pic.twitter.com/Dv5UOJvnCk — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 10, 2023

Wow.

The presser by GOP Oversight Committee on its investigation into the Biden family’s business schemes started a bit ago. Allegations are influence peddling involving Biden family and Chinese and Romanian businesses. Here's all they've published so far: https://t.co/fgwyQzSqAs pic.twitter.com/mH1W0CJcrb — Nick Reynolds (@IAmNickReynolds) May 10, 2023

“Money flowed from the Chinese communist party to Biden family members. The Biden’s used financial gymnastics to hide the money.” https://t.co/HkoXkEggnt — meshawn maddock (@MeshawnMaddock) May 10, 2023

However, a lot of people are skeptical that it will go any further than a press briefing.

Now do something with all this evidence you have uncovered. — Millan_464768_ (@Millan464768) May 10, 2023

Will anything really be done about it though? https://t.co/RMU27Rx5XJ — TexasPatriot (@911texaspatriot) May 10, 2023

What will happen next, if anything? Stay tuned.

***

