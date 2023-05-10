Republicans on the House Oversight Committee held a press conference today to provide an update on their investigation into the Biden family’s business dealings. Much of what was discussed happened when Joe Biden was Obama’s VP and some appears to continue to this day.

The Biden Justice Department was spotted having some coincidental timing with a separate announcement:

There are reasons (millions of them as a matter of fact) that the Biden administration might have been trying to create a big distraction.

We’ll start with the GOP Oversight’s thread on what they’ve uncovered so far:

Get the “nothing to see here” meme ready!

Gee, it sounds like somebody was trying to create a complicated web so it would be incredibly hard to track the movement of money.

If this was Trump he would have been impeached about two weeks ago.

“Step 5: Become a budding artist and sell your finger-paintings for a lot of money to anonymous buyers to help explain where all that money came from.”

Rep. Byron Donalds is speaking while this story is being posted and he said “the Bidens’ associates created at least 16 companies while Joe Biden was VP” and now that number is 20.

Rep. James Comer had this to say:

We’re guessing that yes, the Democrats will continue wanting to do just that.

Wow.

However, a lot of people are skeptical that it will go any further than a press briefing.

What will happen next, if anything? Stay tuned.

