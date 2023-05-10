Yesterday, we learned that GOP Rep. George Santos — who was only just elected to Congress last November — was being charged with a federal crime. Or maybe crimes. We didn’t really know the nature of the crime(s), but with the Justice Department and FBI involved, we were intrigued, to say the least.

Federal prosecutors file criminal charges against New York Rep. George Santos, three sources tell CNN. Exact nature of the charges are not known. https://t.co/ltBsyV2oI2 — CNN (@CNN) May 9, 2023

Obviously this news came as a complete shock to us, because George Santos really seemed like such a stand-up guy! Lots of integrity, not sketchy at all. A pillar of the community and model citizen.

We kid, of course. George Santos is sketchy as hell and his penchant for conjuring up huge chunks of his biography puts him very firmly into Joe Biden territory.

Sources tell ABC News Congressman Santos left Washington DC on Tuesday and drove up to New York to surrender. Before leaving, Santos met with Leader McCarthy's staff and informed them that he would be charged. @wsteaks — Katherine Faulders (@KFaulders) May 10, 2023

Anyway, if you’ve been on pins and needles wondering what Santos allegedly did that was so terrible, we now have details on the specifics of the charges.

NEW: @Santos4Congress charged with 13 counts including wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and making materially false statements to the House of Representatives. He’ll be arraigned this afternoon in Central Islip, Long Island. — Emily Ngo (@emilyngo) May 10, 2023

And here are those details, for your reading pleasure:

Counts 9-11: Theft of public money and unemployment fraud. https://t.co/NuXlRS0NMf pic.twitter.com/ii5vuN8jkM — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) May 10, 2023

George Santos allegedly received $24k in covid unemployment payments in 2020 even though he had a job. https://t.co/mlYqyFkXfa pic.twitter.com/Vrt1RWww79 — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) May 10, 2023

Counts 12-13: False statement son his House disclosure reports. https://t.co/NuXlRS0NMf pic.twitter.com/WUuhJ64VDw — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) May 10, 2023

Well, all that should keep ’em busy for a while.

My opinion is still: Santos isn't uniquely dishonest or unethical among politicians. The thing that sets him apart is that he managed somehow to cram into a single campaign season what is ordinarily a lifetime's worth of lies and shady behavior. — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) May 10, 2023

It’s actually kind of impressive if you really think about it. Maybe he’ll write a book about it when he’s in prison.

Count me as one who is disappointed at Santos' surrender. I expected my man George to rage, rage against the dying of the light. https://t.co/kIkyDipwGF — Jeff Blehar is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) May 10, 2023

Ugh say what you want, and innocent until proven guilty of course, but it's sad to see a Nobel Peace Prize winner and MacArthur genius grant recipient fall like this https://t.co/XigR98WVtq — Olivier Knox (@OKnox) May 10, 2023

***

Related:

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!