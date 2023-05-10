Yesterday, we learned that GOP Rep. George Santos — who was only just elected to Congress last November — was being charged with a federal crime. Or maybe crimes. We didn’t really know the nature of the crime(s), but with the Justice Department and FBI involved, we were intrigued, to say the least.

Obviously this news came as a complete shock to us, because George Santos really seemed like such a stand-up guy! Lots of integrity, not sketchy at all. A pillar of the community and model citizen.

We kid, of course. George Santos is sketchy as hell and his penchant for conjuring up huge chunks of his biography puts him very firmly into Joe Biden territory.

Anyway, if you’ve been on pins and needles wondering what Santos allegedly did that was so terrible, we now have details on the specifics of the charges.

And here are those details, for your reading pleasure:

Well, all that should keep ’em busy for a while.

It’s actually kind of impressive if you really think about it. Maybe he’ll write a book about it when he’s in prison.

