The (legal) hits keep coming today:

Federal prosecutors file criminal charges against New York Rep. George Santos, three sources tell CNN. Exact nature of the charges are not known. https://t.co/ltBsyV2oI2 — CNN (@CNN) May 9, 2023

From the article:

Santos is expected to appear as soon as Wednesday at federal court in New York’s eastern district, where the charges have been filed under seal. The exact nature of the charges couldn’t immediately be learned but the FBI and the Justice Department public integrity prosecutors in New York and Washington have been examining allegations of false statements in Santos’ campaign finance filings and other claims.

We won’t defend Santos, but it is truly bizarre to see the level of hatred arrayed against him, given Joe Biden’s long history of falsehoods. ‘But your liar is worse!’ is a tough sell in our book.

‘Give me a man and I will find the crime.’

–Andrey Vyshinsky, Procurator General of the Soviet Union

***

