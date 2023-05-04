Earlier this week, at the Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearing on Supreme Court ethics, Sen. Ted Cruz laid waste not only to Democrats, but also to the liberal media for their role in the new “high-tech lynching” of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Well, let the record show that the media he was addressing have learned absolutely nothing from getting called out, because today they’re back with yet another bogus hit job on Justice Thomas:

More damning revelations! Here are those damning revelations from ProPublica:

In 2008, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas decided to send his teenage grandnephew to Hidden Lake Academy, a private boarding school in the foothills of northern Georgia. The boy, Mark Martin, was far from home. For the previous decade, he had lived with the justice and his wife in the suburbs of Washington, D.C. Thomas had taken legal custody of Martin when he was 6 years old and had recently told an interviewer he was “raising him as a son.”

Tuition at the boarding school ran more than $6,000 a month. But Thomas did not cover the bill. A bank statement for the school from July 2009, buried in unrelated court filings, shows the source of Martin’s tuition payment for that month: the company of billionaire real estate magnate Harlan Crow.

The payments extended beyond that month, according to Christopher Grimwood, a former administrator at the school. Crow paid Martin’s tuition the entire time he was a student there, which was about a year, Grimwood told ProPublica.

OK, so when do we get to the “damning” part? Can someone please clue us in?

Sorry, no. We’re still not understanding how Harlan Crow paying tuition for Justice Thomas’ great nephew constitutes a breech of Supreme Court

Yes.

But strangely, when a rich guy paid for Justice Clarence Thomas’ great nephew to attend a good school, it’s a bad thing somehow.

So what, Steven? Literally, who cares?

Where is the evidence that Crow paid the tuition in order to buy Justice Thomas’ favor for a case before the Supreme Court? There isn’t any. And yet, the mainstream media are currently falling all over themselves to point to these “damning revelations” as proof beyond a reasonable doubt that Clarence Thomas is corrupt. The more we see from alleged journalists about this, the angrier we get. What’s being done to Clarence Thomas by them and the Democratic Party really is a high-tech lynching.

(Click the tweet above to read Paoletta’s full statement.)

Based on the information that ProPublica provided in their supposed exposé, Justice Thomas did nothing unethical. Not even seemingly unethical, Steven Mazie.

And made our media look like gutter slime.

***

