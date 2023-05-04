Earlier this week, at the Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearing on Supreme Court ethics, Sen. Ted Cruz laid waste not only to Democrats, but also to the liberal media for their role in the new “high-tech lynching” of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

WATCH: I expose the baseless smears directed at Justice Clarence Thomas by Democrats and the corporate media. pic.twitter.com/lAjYnOtyHj — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) May 2, 2023

Well, let the record show that the media he was addressing have learned absolutely nothing from getting called out, because today they’re back with yet another bogus hit job on Justice Thomas:

More damning revelations! Here are those damning revelations from ProPublica:

In 2008, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas decided to send his teenage grandnephew to Hidden Lake Academy, a private boarding school in the foothills of northern Georgia. The boy, Mark Martin, was far from home. For the previous decade, he had lived with the justice and his wife in the suburbs of Washington, D.C. Thomas had taken legal custody of Martin when he was 6 years old and had recently told an interviewer he was “raising him as a son.” Tuition at the boarding school ran more than $6,000 a month. But Thomas did not cover the bill. A bank statement for the school from July 2009, buried in unrelated court filings, shows the source of Martin’s tuition payment for that month: the company of billionaire real estate magnate Harlan Crow. The payments extended beyond that month, according to Christopher Grimwood, a former administrator at the school. Crow paid Martin’s tuition the entire time he was a student there, which was about a year, Grimwood told ProPublica.

OK, so when do we get to the “damning” part? Can someone please clue us in?

so what, we’re all supposed to get upset because clarence thomas has a sugar daddy? https://t.co/Xp8QIKx5AA — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) May 4, 2023

waiting for clarence thomas’ defenders to pull this one pic.twitter.com/hbsIoThc99 — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) May 4, 2023

Sorry, no. We’re still not understanding how Harlan Crow paying tuition for Justice Thomas’ great nephew constitutes a breech of Supreme Court

A rich guy paid for a child to go to a good school Isn’t that…what the left is usually demanding? https://t.co/zVjcTlUR4Z — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) May 4, 2023

Yes.

But strangely, when a rich guy paid for Justice Clarence Thomas’ great nephew to attend a good school, it’s a bad thing somehow.

Helping a disadvantaged child get an education is laudable. A Justice not reporting a gift bankrolling that, though, seems unethical. It may also sit uncomfortably w Thomas’s rejection of benevolence in other contexts. Here he is in his Grutter dissent deploring handouts. pic.twitter.com/aCQl7HMLjh — Steven Mazie (@stevenmazie) May 4, 2023

So what, Steven? Literally, who cares?

congrats on coming off like a complete asshole here — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) May 4, 2023

"Seems Unethical" = "I'm not a journalist, I'm a hack who pushes left wing activism instead of actually doing my job and checking the facts" You should be ashamed, but journos have zero shame https://t.co/Fns7TaEBQj pic.twitter.com/ssz9vCLmI3 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) May 4, 2023

Where is the evidence that Crow paid the tuition in order to buy Justice Thomas’ favor for a case before the Supreme Court? There isn’t any. And yet, the mainstream media are currently falling all over themselves to point to these “damning revelations” as proof beyond a reasonable doubt that Clarence Thomas is corrupt. The more we see from alleged journalists about this, the angrier we get. What’s being done to Clarence Thomas by them and the Democratic Party really is a high-tech lynching.

STATEMENT OF MARK PAOLETTA, FRIEND OF JUSTICE THOMAS The Thomases have rarely spoken publicly about the remarkably generous efforts to help a child in need. They have always respected the privacy of this young man and his family. It is disappointing and painful, but unsurprising… — Mark Paoletta (@MarkPaoletta) May 4, 2023

(Click the tweet above to read Paoletta’s full statement.)

5 USC 13101 (2) – Definition of "Dependent Child" for reporting purposes under Ethics In Government Act does not include great nephew pic.twitter.com/d089Nf1rLx — Mark Paoletta (@MarkPaoletta) May 4, 2023

Based on the information that ProPublica provided in their supposed exposé, Justice Thomas did nothing unethical. Not even seemingly unethical, Steven Mazie.

The ProPublica attempts to smear Justice Thomas have made everyone involved look like good, decent, kind people https://t.co/JWpGkGlQUx — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) May 4, 2023

And made our media look like gutter slime.

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!