For Democrats, today’s Senate Judiciary Hearing about Supreme Court ethics is really nothing more than an excuse to complain about the Supreme Court issuing rulings that Democrats don’t like.

Well, that, and trying once again to assassinate Justice Clarence Thomas’ character. That was pretty much a given, since it’s Justice Thomas purported lack of ethics that prompted this whole sham of a hearing in the first place.

Justice Thomas himself has not been at the hearing, so he’s unable to speak to the Committee on his own behalf. Fortunately, he’s got allies like GOP Sen. Ted Cruz there to call out Senate Democrats on their despicable behavior — and their collusion with the media to slime Justice Thomas:

Just in case there was any doubt that there’s a racial component to Democrats and the media’s campaign to undermine and punish Clarence Thomas for the crime of being a black conservative. Cruz was relentless in calling out his Democratic colleagues for their heinous conduct:

Watch Cruz’ full remarks:

Every single Democrat in that room should have slunk out of there, heads hanging in shame, when Cruz finished.

Fire was what was needed today.

***

