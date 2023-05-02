For Democrats, today’s Senate Judiciary Hearing about Supreme Court ethics is really nothing more than an excuse to complain about the Supreme Court issuing rulings that Democrats don’t like.

Senator John Kennedy: "Today's hearing is an excuse to sling more mud at an institution some Democrats don't like because they CAN'T CONTROL IT!" 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/I58fAkOJJJ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 2, 2023

Well, that, and trying once again to assassinate Justice Clarence Thomas’ character. That was pretty much a given, since it’s Justice Thomas purported lack of ethics that prompted this whole sham of a hearing in the first place.

Justice Thomas himself has not been at the hearing, so he’s unable to speak to the Committee on his own behalf. Fortunately, he’s got allies like GOP Sen. Ted Cruz there to call out Senate Democrats on their despicable behavior — and their collusion with the media to slime Justice Thomas:

"This is not about judicial ethics…this is about applying a double-standard to Clarence Thomas — and only Clarence Thomas." @SenTedCruz reminds America how Justice Thomas has been smeared and why Senate Judiciary Dems are really holding this sideshow. pic.twitter.com/wQlbvM5CdH — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) May 2, 2023

Just in case there was any doubt that there’s a racial component to Democrats and the media’s campaign to undermine and punish Clarence Thomas for the crime of being a black conservative. Cruz was relentless in calling out his Democratic colleagues for their heinous conduct:

.@tedcruz: "The left despises Clarence Thomas. And they do not despise him because he's a conservative, the left despises Clarence Thomas because he is a conservative African American." pic.twitter.com/ejDLFxpLME — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) May 2, 2023

Sen. Ted Cruz on the Democrats’ so-called “ethics” hearing: “This is not about judicial ethics. This is not about rules that should apply to judges across the board… This is about applying a double standard to Clarence Thomas, and only Clarence Thomas.” pic.twitter.com/NJk1DzD2SP — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 2, 2023

Sen. Ted Cruz defending Justice Clarence Thomas after detailing the hundreds of trips Justices RBG, Stephen Breyer, Kagan, Sotomayor have taken: “None of my Democrat colleagues care because this is a political attack directed at a Justice they hate.” pic.twitter.com/thn78AshRp — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 2, 2023

Watch Cruz’ full remarks:

WATCH: I expose the baseless smears directed at Justice Clarence Thomas by Democrats and the corporate media. pic.twitter.com/lAjYnOtyHj — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) May 2, 2023

Every single Democrat in that room should have slunk out of there, heads hanging in shame, when Cruz finished.

This was fire — Mr.WOod (@PecKerW0ooD) May 2, 2023

Fire was what was needed today.

Brilliant advocacy…and true. Cruz exposes the irresponsible hypocrisy of the Left and its smearing of Clarence Thomas. https://t.co/z6KGTa1F9f — John W. Pettit (@mmmonk53) May 2, 2023

This is really something.

He's 100% on target and the whole spectacle is despicable. https://t.co/iEChkhbba5 — Mallen2022 (@A2100Michael) May 2, 2023

