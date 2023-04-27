As we told you, at today’s special Take Your Child To Work Day press briefing, President Joe Biden had to be informed by a kid that he had forgotten how many grandkids he has (and then when he “remembered,” he still completely ignored one of them).

That wasn’t the only time that a kid had to refresh Biden’s memory, though. It happened again when he found himself on the spot with a very difficult question about the last country he visited:

Biden was asked what was the last country he visited. He couldn't remember and had to be reminded that it was Ireland… last week. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 27, 2023

Joe Biden needed a child to remind him that he was in Ireland just a couple of weeks ago (where, if you’ll recall, he was similarly plagued by bouts of acute brain flatulence).

Watch:

Joe Biden couldn't remember the last country he visited. A literal child had to remind him. pic.twitter.com/rHToAMSYgy — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 27, 2023

“How’d you know that?” asks Biden to the child. A better question would’ve been, “How did I not know that?” We have to assume that the audience’s laughter was born of discomfort at the fact that the Leader of the Free World literally can’t remember where he spent four days just two weeks ago.

He can't remember where his grandkids live or what country he visited a week ago. https://t.co/mpqodhtheB — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 27, 2023

He loved Ireland so much, he said he was staying…and he already forgot? "I'm not going home. I'm staying here." https://t.co/5dKPD973mm — Paul Bedard (@SecretsBedard) April 27, 2023

The kids are all right … but the president definitely isn’t.

This is truly a national security risk. — Chad Hayes (@Hawkihayes) April 27, 2023

***

Related:

Joe Biden clears up any confusion: ‘I may be Irish, but I’m not stupid’

Joe Biden picked a really weird thing to lie about in incoherent response to Irish kid’s question

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

