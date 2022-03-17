Today is St. Patrick’s Day. And President Joe Biden has managed to carve out some time in his very busy schedule to get in on the festivities. He put on a green tie! And stuffed what appear to be clovers in his breast pocket!
And shared a very important and inspirational message with Americans of all backgrounds, Irish and otherwise:
Biden: “I may be Irish, but I’m not stupid.” pic.twitter.com/QKpJfxaW30
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 17, 2022
Well, that’s good to know. Maybe?
Is he low-key suggesting that he’s the rare Irishman who’s not stupid? Because that seems like not a nice thing to say.
Making friends and influencing people.
— Derrick Van Orden (@derrickvanorden) March 17, 2022
On today of all days!
uh happy st. paddy's day? i guess? https://t.co/5sjIGNE6ew
— Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) March 17, 2022
Look, Fat. Enjoy your corned beef and cabbage!
And try not to be stupid about it.