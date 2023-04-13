As we told you, the official White House transcript from President Joe Biden’s visit with Irish kids is out there in the universe now and … well, it’s really something.

The official WH transcript of Biden's Ted Talk for Kids on 1960s interpersonal dynamics in the U.S. Senate is out and, truly, bravo to the stenoshttps://t.co/SrmobScKb2 pic.twitter.com/2e03ps94o9 — Adam Cancryn (@adamcancryn) April 13, 2023

Now, you probably looked at that transcript and the first thing that jumped out at you was probably Joe Biden’s apparent confusion about where he is and what was the question again? And indeed, that’s definitely WTF-worthy.

The White House’s own transcript shows Joe Biden unable to answer basic questions, rambling incoherently, and then sliding into anecdotes about his segregationist friends. And 90% of the media won’t end up talking about it. — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) April 13, 2023

It feels like every day is even worse than the last as far as his competence is concerned, probably because every day is even worse than the last.

But while it’s important to recognize that Biden’s brain has effectively turned to week-old moldy oatmeal, it’s also important to recognize that on the rare occasion he’s actually able to string a coherent sentence together, he’s most likely telling a bald-faced lie. And the transcript contains a pretty big whopper:

And one day, I was going into the United States Senate, and Jesse Helms said — was — was on the floor of the Senate saying some terrible things about Ted Kennedy and Bob Dole, the Republican leader, who both had introduced a bill for making sure people with disabilities have access to curb cuts, access to buses, and all these things. It’s called the Americans with Disabilities Act. And what happened was, I was very upset when I walked in to go see the Majority Leader when I heard this debate. And unfortunately, I was more afraid of the Majority Leader being late than — than I was to go and talk. I walked in, and I guess I looked like I was angry. And he looked at me, and he said, “What’s the matter, Joe?” I was 32 years old. And I said — and I went on about Jesse Helms, that he has no social redeeming value. “How could he possibly say things like that?” I couldn’t believe it.

Did you catch it?

Wait hold. Is Joe saying he was 32 when the ADA was being considered? The ADA was introduced in 1988. https://t.co/D0FIIfke7B — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) April 13, 2023

He is isn’t he pic.twitter.com/Ooniv04UTd — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) April 13, 2023

Yes. Yes he is. Just like he said he hung out at black churches and went to synagogue and grew up in a Puerto Rican neighborhood and felt left out that he wasn’t Polish.

Joe Biden was not 32-years-old when the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 was debated in the U.S. Senate. https://t.co/PWA0h21fhO — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) April 13, 2023

And that’s being generous and assuming the youngest possible age. It was introduced in 1988 but didn’t gain steam until 1989 and get final passage until 1990. https://t.co/eRCjMYdcKp — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) April 13, 2023

Dear God.

What a weirdly specific (and incorrect) number. — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) April 13, 2023

I’m not sure which is worse: – Biden lying about the whole story

– Biden thinking it was real and he was 32 in 1988/1989. It’s definitely #2, right? — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) April 13, 2023

It’s actually entirely possible that it’s some kind of unholy combination of both. Joe Biden is both a liar and a senile old man. You know what’d be really helpful right now? A fact-checker. To use a sportsball metaphor, this one would be a layup for any fact-checker. Is anyone available for a fact-checking job?

.@ddale8 @GlennKesslerWP if only we had some kind of tracker that could keep track of how often Joe Biden lies https://t.co/5k4ey51d1r — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) April 13, 2023

If only.

What are we even doing here — Mike (@michaeljashmore) April 13, 2023

***

