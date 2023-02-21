After eight decades on this planet, Joe Biden’s amassed quite a few stories about his life. Sorry, “amassed” isn’t quite the right word. “Fabricated” is the one we’re looking for. Joe Biden has fabricated quite a few stories about his life.

He’s gotten quite good at it, too. Not in the sense that his stories are believable — because they’re not — but rather in the sense that fabricating details of his life just comes so naturally to him. His proverbial pants are perpetually on fire.

And evidently he enjoys the scorching heat, because he just keeps doing it, like he did here when he met with Polish President Andrzej Duda:

Biden: "I was born in a coal town of Scranton … When coal died, we moved to a town called Claymont, which was a working class town, everybody in town was either Polish or Italian. I grew up feeling self-conscious my name didn’t end in an S-K-I or O"pic.twitter.com/4tyF5g7ZRs — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) February 21, 2023

“All kidding aside.”

How can you put all kidding aside when your entire life is a joke?

WTF — Chicagoland man (@insanechicago1) February 21, 2023

Our thoughts exactly.

wait, I thought he said he grew up around Puerto Ricans and went to black churches https://t.co/y2QJN2bVrP — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) February 21, 2023

He did. He most definitely did.

Ah yes those Puerto Rican-Poles and Italians. https://t.co/sKsejCdF5r — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) February 21, 2023

nobody talks about it but Corn Pop's full name was Corn Giuseppe Popski — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) February 21, 2023

Snort.

All kidding aside (see what we did there?), it’s been nothing short of infuriating to sit here and listen to Biden lie constantly about his life and about other people and think that he can get away with it, thanks in no small part to the fact that too many in the media are willing to either look the other way when he lies or bend over backwards to minimize or defend it.

