Do any of you remember that time a little over a year ago, when President Joseph R. Biden told an audience of HBCU South Carolina State University graduates that he used to hang out after mass at a black church on the east side, where he worked with other Civil Rights activists to desegregate restaurants and movie theaters? It wasn’t even remotely true, of course, but still. He said it:

Joe Biden tells HBCU graduates that he “desegregated restaurants and movie theaters” during the Civil Rights movement. This is completely FALSE. pic.twitter.com/umUMAtlpsP — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 17, 2021

Well, for what it’s worth, he hasn’t let the fact that he was completely full of it stop him from doing an encore, which he did yesterday:

BIDEN: "I used to go to 7:30 mass every morning in high school and then in college, before I went to the Black church. Not a joke." Congregants say they can't recall Biden ever attending. pic.twitter.com/4xcF6i0nFE — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 15, 2023

Transcript:

“And let’s lay one thing to rest: I may be a practicing Catholic [Twitchy editor’s note: Joe Biden’s definition of “practicing Catholic” likely differs from that of other practicing Catholics], I used to go to 7:30 mass every morning in high school and then onto college, before I went to the black church. Not a joke. Andy knows this.”

Narrator: Andy does not know this. Apparently nobody at the black church knows this:

Biden again claimed yesterday he attended a black church in high school & college — a claim congregants and employees told me is not true.https://t.co/CEd25NzZNA https://t.co/b8yO1pNCqQ — Alana Goodman (@alanagoodman) January 16, 2023

Biden has claimed for years that as a teenager he attended the Union Baptist Church, a prominent African-American church in Wilmington run by the late Rev. Otis Herring. — Alana Goodman (@alanagoodman) January 16, 2023

"I got raised in the black church," Biden told the Rainbow PUSH coalition a few years ago. "We would go sit in Rev. Herring's church, sit there before we'd go out, and try to change things when I was a kid in college and in high school." — Alana Goodman (@alanagoodman) January 16, 2023

Juanita Matthew, who has run the church day-care center for decades, told me she never heard of Biden attending the church as a teenager. She said Rev. Herring befriended Biden after the newly elected senator's wife and daughter were killed in a car accident in 1972. — Alana Goodman (@alanagoodman) January 16, 2023

And, last time we checked, Joe Biden was not in high school or college in 1972.

Some other issues with Biden's claim: Rev. Herring wasn't installed as the pastor at Union Baptist until September 1962, when Biden was a college sophomore. — Alana Goodman (@alanagoodman) January 16, 2023

Whoops!

Biden never mentions attending a black church as a teenager/college student in his autobiography, Promises to Keep. — Alana Goodman (@alanagoodman) January 16, 2023

Biden has also said he "didn't know any black people" until he started working at a majority-black pool in Wilmington in 1962. "It was an incredible awakening to me," he told the Morning News in 1986. "I had just assumed everybody treated everyone fairly." — Alana Goodman (@alanagoodman) January 16, 2023

More reporting on this here:https://t.co/CEd25NzZNA — Alana Goodman (@alanagoodman) January 16, 2023

Well, well, well. This is all very interesting, isn’t it?

"Not a joke" = definitely not true. https://t.co/ZXh1iQJPsV — John Bachman (@JohnFBachman) January 16, 2023

Biden lies a lot https://t.co/55f0qWfvIC — James Jay Carafano (@JJCarafano) January 16, 2023

Sure seems like it.

Joe Biden's full of crap? That's unpossible. https://t.co/tFTvNk0HRT — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) January 16, 2023

And Joe Biden’s been full of crap for decades. Since way before George Santos was born, in fact.

Really hard to understand why George Santos doesn’t feel obligated to resign. https://t.co/gsy9dmGpi7 — Aaron Ammerman (@AmmerTime) January 16, 2023

Yeah, quite a head-scratcher.

