As we told you earlier, President Joe Biden told graduates at HBCU South Carolina State University that they can be just successful as white people, but they probably won’t have lawyers or accountants. You know, because black people don’t have lawyers or accountants.

BIDEN: "We learned there's no difference between a black entrepreneur and a white entrepreneur in success, except the black entrepreneur usually doesn't have a lawyer…" pic.twitter.com/EclpanYL34 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 17, 2021

Now, you and those graduates may have heard that and thought, “Gee, that sounds pretty racist.” But how could Joe Biden possibly be racist if he was involved in desegregating restaurants and movie theaters during the Civil Rights movement?

Joe Biden tells HBCU graduates that he “desegregated restaurants and movie theaters” during the Civil Rights movement. This is completely FALSE. pic.twitter.com/umUMAtlpsP — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 17, 2021

Technically he didn’t claim sole responsibility for desegregation, but he did attribute his start in politics to the Civil Rights movement, which seems more than a little dubious. And then Joe Biden told those graduates that after going to mass as a “practicing Catholic,” he teamed up with other Civil Rights activists at a black church on the east side to desegregate restaurants and movie theaters. Like he was some kind of Civil Rights crusader.

Please.

Can't wait for the fact-check industry to weigh in on this one. https://t.co/1rezQhHPRG — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) December 17, 2021

Dude. He's hoping that nobody will fact check…which isn't a bad gamble, actually. https://t.co/DalDpXr8Um — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 17, 2021

It’s a gamble that’s paid off pretty well. Consider PolitiFact’s Lie of the Year, an honor that could’ve gone to any number of false promises and bald-faced lies Joe Biden has bestowed upon us this year. But they went with narratives that minimized the gravity of “the Capitol insurrection.”

Fact checkers don’t want to deal with Joe Biden. Much easier to ignore him and pretend he’s nearly as sterling as Barack Obama.

Biden has 'Brian Williams Disease'. https://t.co/5YHCFletHK — Tom Jefferson #30 (@TomJefferson30) December 17, 2021

Or did Brian Williams have Joe Biden Disease?

He’s like Forrest Gump. He was everywhere. https://t.co/URQi37f1w1 — 44MagnumBlue (@44MagnumBlue1) December 17, 2021

Biden is a real life Forrest Gump. He was everywhere and did everything… 🤣 https://t.co/NtJJSzxtos — BC (@bcollinsk) December 17, 2021

And he made friends wherever he went!

“So there I was, at the Little Bighorn..” — Craig Howard (@crahow555) December 17, 2021

He also wrestled a Bear and personally built Apollo 11. https://t.co/GwlZ7EGFT0 — DoggoPups (@PleasantPups) December 17, 2021

I can't wait till he tells the story about how he was the first man to walk on the moon! — Judi S (@JudiS06344821) December 17, 2021

He waved hi to Neil Armstrong from the surface, without a space suit! — Joel Goldenberg (@JoelGoldenberg1) December 17, 2021

Well, a lack of oxygen could explain some of this …

