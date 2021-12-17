Joe Biden’s on quite a roll today, delivering the commencement speech at South Carolina State University.

There’s this little gem, of course:

Kamala Harris, yesterday: "We do not talk about nor have we talked about re-election, because we haven’t completed our first year." Joe Biden, today: https://t.co/9eMGXMNa7O — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) December 17, 2021

And while that’s pretty special, it’s got nothing on this:

BIDEN: "We learned there's no difference between a black entrepreneur and a white entrepreneur in success, except the black entrepreneur usually doesn't have a lawyer…" pic.twitter.com/EclpanYL34 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 17, 2021

Welp.

what https://t.co/HgDpooKLxB — kaitlin believes taiwan is a country (@thefactualprep) December 17, 2021

uh… no uncle Joe no https://t.co/7uPc4i51Wr — Charles (@repub9989) December 17, 2021

Man wait until Cornpop LLP hears about this one https://t.co/285EC5nOPp — J.P. Freire (@JPFreire) December 17, 2021

It’s gonna be lit.

It is most definitely racist.

His statement is racist. So degrading. — MyRedHeadedRant (@myredheadedrant) December 17, 2021

At the risk of sounding like broken records, can you imagine what would happen if Donald Trump had said this? The media would be screeching. Dems would be calling for impeachment.

Again, wait until Joe Biden finds out black people *are* lawyers. This isn't the first time he's said this. https://t.co/RMi53Wow7r — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) December 17, 2021

This particular racist line has become one of his greatest hits.

BIDEN: "…young black entrepreneurs are just as capable of succeeding given the chance as white entrepreneurs are, but they don't have lawyers, they don't have accountants…" pic.twitter.com/uaVQO6vPeN — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 1, 2021

This isn't the first time he's used this line. https://t.co/mbHGXyChJc — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 17, 2021

And it likely won’t be the last.

At this point, it seems pretty safe to call this a pattern with Joe Biden.

When will the media admit these aren't gaffs because Biden has a long history of comments like this… https://t.co/sJf8foqUkv — Erin Perrine (@ErinMPerrine) December 17, 2021

Isn't it wonderful to have a philosopher king in the White House, and one whose mind is fixated on race pandering? https://t.co/HDxfe84M1d — David Limbaugh (@DavidLimbaugh) December 17, 2021

It’s called PROGRESS, David.

And that, friends, is how you Build Back Better.

