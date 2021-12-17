Joe Biden’s on quite a roll today, delivering the commencement speech at South Carolina State University.

There’s this little gem, of course:

And while that’s pretty special, it’s got nothing on this:

Welp.

It’s gonna be lit.

It is most definitely racist.

At the risk of sounding like broken records, can you imagine what would happen if Donald Trump had said this? The media would be screeching. Dems would be calling for impeachment.

This particular racist line has become one of his greatest hits.

And it likely won’t be the last.

At this point, it seems pretty safe to call this a pattern with Joe Biden.

It’s called PROGRESS, David.

And that, friends, is how you Build Back Better.

