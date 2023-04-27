It’s Take Your Child To Work Day at the White House. How fun!

Tune in as I welcome families to the White House for Take Your Child to Work Day. https://t.co/wi3biIzjVs — President Biden (@POTUS) April 27, 2023

An occasion like this is definitely in President Joe Biden’s wheelhouse. As he’s made abundantly clear a number of times, he’s very comfortable around children. And why shouldn’t he be? After all, kids are relatively easy to deal with. Aside from being small, they’re also unlikely to press him about policy stuff (not that reporters are terribly likely do that, either).

At taking kids to work day event, Biden was asked his favorite color (blue) and favorite movie (Top Gun: Maverick). No one asked about the Debt Ceiling, Ukraine, China policy or Hunter’s laptop. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) April 27, 2023

So another normal day with White House reporters. https://t.co/TkDmJdjQM6 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 27, 2023

Pretty much! Reporters generally don’t bother to fact-check Joe Biden when he’s speaking to them, and Biden probably assumed that if reporters will let him get away with stuff, kids will, too.

Unfortunately for him, he assumed incorrectly:

A kid asked Biden to list where all his grandkids live. He lost track, gave up and finally said "I don't know" So kids are tripping him up with easy questions better than WH reporters planting theirs. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 27, 2023

Watch this:

A little girl just fact-checked Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/S75TN2zLBm — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 27, 2023

“I don’t know. You’re confusing me. But they’re all around.” That’s Biden’s response after a little girl called him out for not knowing how many grandkids he has.

The good news for Biden is that that was just a momentary lapse of memory, because he actually does know how many grandkids he has:

⁦@POTUS⁩ talking to kids of staff on “bring your kid to work day.” Tells them he speaks every day to his six grandchildren and is “crazy” about them. pic.twitter.com/IQKMUGYA9q — Sebastian Smith (@SebastianAFP) April 27, 2023

Six whole grandkids, you guys.

Well, give or take a few …

Biden: "I have six grandchildren who I am crazy about." Joe Biden has a seventh grandchildren, Navy Joan, over whom Hunter Biden was just ordered to appear at an Arkansas contempt hearing in a paternity suit filed by her mother. pic.twitter.com/uV8GpQ0Lol — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 27, 2023

Joe Biden and Jill Biden are so crazy about their six grandchildren that they don’t have any room in their hearts — or their homes — for Hunter Biden’s out-of-wedlock daughter.

He has 7 grandchildren. The one he isn't "crazy" about is as much his grandchild as the other and it's gross that he not only continues to deny her existence, but gets a pass on doing so. https://t.co/hMyYhti0TI — Brittany (@bccover) April 27, 2023

Yesterday: All of America's kids are our kids! Today: That ain't my kid! pic.twitter.com/WVGcmB3tra — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 27, 2023

Joe Biden doesn’t actually care about kids.

Imagine how Navy is going to feel when she’s old enough to understand that her grandfather so frequently and happily uses any occasion possible to publicly disown her. — Reclaiming My Everything (@WhyIsKorisTaken) April 27, 2023

I fully admit (and have before) that I am not logical or rational about watching a family ostracize a child of their own for personal reasons. I find it to be one of the most unethical, immoral, irresponsible and hateful things someone can do. And you won't change my mind. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 27, 2023

If you want a logical or rational argument about it, don't come here. You came to the wrong place. Such people are disgusting human beings. Period. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 27, 2023

True story.

And one would think that such people would be held to account by the media, whose job it is to hold public figures accountable for their words and actions. But that’s not how things actually work here, is it?

If Trump had a granddaughter that he didn't acknowledge, she would be on CNN 4 days a week. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 27, 2023

This isn’t Trump we’re talking about. We’re talking about Joe Biden. And we all know what that means.

Can we get a media fact check on the correct number of the President’s grandkids? Nope? Bueller? https://t.co/KFMAxJXwg8 — Colin Duffy (@TheRightDuff) April 27, 2023

We, in fact, cannot.

Number of mainstream media "fact-checkers" expected to take on Biden's claim that he has six grandchildren: https://t.co/ttQ9mZDfNU pic.twitter.com/BPMPSCxBSp — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) April 27, 2023

Zero. Point. Zero.

***

***

