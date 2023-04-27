It’s Take Your Child To Work Day at the White House. How fun!

An occasion like this is definitely in President Joe Biden’s wheelhouse. As he’s made abundantly clear a number of times, he’s very comfortable around children. And why shouldn’t he be? After all, kids are relatively easy to deal with. Aside from being small, they’re also unlikely to press him about policy stuff (not that reporters are terribly likely do that, either).

Pretty much! Reporters generally don’t bother to fact-check Joe Biden when he’s speaking to them, and Biden probably assumed that if reporters will let him get away with stuff, kids will, too.

Unfortunately for him, he assumed incorrectly:

Watch this:

Trending

“I don’t know. You’re confusing me. But they’re all around.” That’s Biden’s response after a little girl called him out for not knowing how many grandkids he has.

The good news for Biden is that that was just a momentary lapse of memory, because he actually does know how many grandkids he has:

Six whole grandkids, you guys.

Well, give or take a few …

Joe Biden and Jill Biden are so crazy about their six grandchildren that they don’t have any room in their heartsor their homes — for Hunter Biden’s out-of-wedlock daughter.

Joe Biden doesn’t actually care about kids.

True story.

And one would think that such people would be held to account by the media, whose job it is to hold public figures accountable for their words and actions. But that’s not how things actually work here, is it?

This isn’t Trump we’re talking about. We’re talking about Joe Biden. And we all know what that means.

We, in fact, cannot.

Zero. Point. Zero.

***

Related:

Yikes! Biden goes full It Takes a Village with creepy claim about ‘all our children’

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: grandchildrengranddaughtergrandkidsHunter BidenJoe BidenTake Your Child To Work Day