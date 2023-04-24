President Biden hasn’t yet made it official if he intends to do what the majority of even Democrats don’t want him to do, and that’s run for re-election next year. But there’s one thing Biden knows for sure, and it’s that your kids also belong to everybody else:

Yikes! No thanks.

Biden saw Hillary’s “It Takes a Village” thing and said “hold my prune juice!”

The Left’s obsession with accessing and controlling our children is disgusting and has to be stopped.

*Exceptions do apply:

Maybe Biden’s just trying to take care of his own problem with campaign season approaching:

If Biden’s trying to make Hunter everybody else’s problem he can just forget about that.

We’re not going to claim him either!

