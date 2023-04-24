President Biden hasn’t yet made it official if he intends to do what the majority of even Democrats don’t want him to do, and that’s run for re-election next year. But there’s one thing Biden knows for sure, and it’s that your kids also belong to everybody else:

BIDEN: "There's no such thing as someone else's child. Our nation's children are all our children!" pic.twitter.com/scaZ4vDrPZ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 24, 2023

BIDEN: "There's no such thing as someone else's child. No such thing as someone else's child. Our nation's children are all our children." pic.twitter.com/U5VursxCjH — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 24, 2023

Yikes! No thanks.

All of your childrens are belong to us https://t.co/y5X4b8lIrb — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) April 24, 2023

Biden saw Hillary’s “It Takes a Village” thing and said “hold my prune juice!”

Please run on that one. https://t.co/eF14ms94rs — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 24, 2023

"Our nation's children are all out children and that's why your daughter goes by Ralph now and ze/zer/xtey pronouns. Sorry." — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 24, 2023

The Left’s obsession with accessing and controlling our children is disgusting and has to be stopped.

Stop pushing porn and drag queens on my kids, pervert. https://t.co/XsBAl7i0fY — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) April 24, 2023

My kids are my kids and no one else's. Step off, old man. https://t.co/OMo886RbA9 — Meghan Maureen (@Keggs719) April 24, 2023

*Exceptions do apply:

"There's no thing as someone else's child… unless you're a stripper that sleeps with my son." — Pete Lethal (@PeteMitch311) April 24, 2023

Unless you're a 5 year old girl who's Hunter's love child.

Then he doesn't want anything to do with you. https://t.co/83lML98btf — Mallen2022 (@A2100Michael) April 24, 2023

Except for his one grandson. — Namakan (@Comfynumb15) April 24, 2023

Maybe Biden’s just trying to take care of his own problem with campaign season approaching:

Awkward way to give Hunter up for adoption — Croaksworth (@frahgerdly) April 24, 2023

If Biden’s trying to make Hunter everybody else’s problem he can just forget about that.

No effing way Hunter Biden is mine… — John Tammes (@john_tammes) April 24, 2023

We’re not going to claim him either!

***

