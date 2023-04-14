President Biden’s several-day trip to Ireland is winding down, and the POTUS is leaving there with some inspiring words. It’s another Great Moment in White House Transcripts moment:

Can we get “lick the world” on a t-shirt?

Yep, it’s right there at the end of the White House transcript:

And let’s remember — let’s remember: No barrier is too thick nor too strong for Ireland or the United States of America, especially today.

There’s nothing, and I mean this from the bottom of my heart — there’s nothing our nations can’t achieve if we do it together. I really mean it.

So, thank you all. God bless you all. And let’s go — let’s go la- — lick the world. Let’s get it done. Thank you. (Applause.)

One of the greatest orators of our time:

Time for ice cream?

So inspiring!

***

