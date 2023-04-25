Remember when Dr. Anthony Fauci boldly and unabashedly proclaimed, “I represent science”? It sounded pretty insane at the time. Probably because it was. Not to mention incredibly pompous and obnoxious.

Well, apparently in the many months that followed, Fauci has had sort of a change of heart when it comes to the extent of his authority. According to a new interview in The New York Times Magazine, Fauci thinks that the reports of his role in the federal government’s COVID response have been greatly exaggerated:

More from the interview:

Fauci: I certainly think things could have been done differently — and better — on both sides. I mean, anybody who thinks that what we or anybody else did was perfect is not looking at reality. Nothing was done perfectly. But what I can say is that, at least to my perception, the emphasis strictly on the science and public health — that is what public-health people should do. I’m not an economist. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is not an economic organization. The surgeon general is not an economist. So we looked at it from a purely public-health standpoint. It was for other people to make broader assessments — people whose positions include but aren’t exclusively about public health. Those people have to make the decisions about the balance between the potential negative consequences of something versus the benefits of something.

Certainly there could have been a better understanding of why people were emphasizing the economy. But when people say, “Fauci shut down the economy” — it wasn’t Fauci. The C.D.C. was the organization that made those recommendations. I happened to be perceived as the personification of the recommendations. But show me a school that I shut down and show me a factory that I shut down. Never. I never did. I gave a public-health recommendation that echoed the C.D.C.’s recommendation, and people made a decision based on that. But I never criticized the people who had to make the decisions one way or the other.

Oh come now, Dr. Fauci. No need to be modest!

And Trump graciously gave Fauci credit for influencing his decisions with regard to COVID. And when Joe Biden took office, Fauci was more than happy to continue to accept credit for the federal government’s COVID policies — and go after anyone who didn’t sufficiently respect his authoritah.

“Attacks on me, quite frankly, are attacks on science.”

Yep.

Some people did something.

Totally different things, you see.

No, you can’t. But Fauci is trying to say that anyway.

Oh man, it really is.

At best, he’s gaslighting us.

That MF.

We sure as hell can’t count on The Science™ to be honest with us.

