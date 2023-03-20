Earlier today we told you about some video from 2021 showing Dr. Anthony Fauci going to some Washington, DC neighborhoods with Mayor Muriel Bowser trying to convince more people to get Covid shots. One resident was having none of it and dropped some harsh reality on Fauci and Bowser.

More video of Fauci talking with Bowser shows what the former NIAID director thinks of red staters who didn’t automatically fall in line when told to do so:

Fauci: "[Red states] are going to keep the outbreak smoldering in the country [because they won't get vaccinated]. It's so crazy. They're not doing it because they say they don't want to. They're Republicans. They don't like being told what to do. We need to break that." pic.twitter.com/yqV4Il8hBv — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 20, 2023

“We’ve got to break them of that” seems to be Fauci’s credo. People like him want citizens blindly obedient.

Why Fauci keeps pushing this lie that vaccines prevent transmission is beyond reckless and political. https://t.co/eqCvuNKWnp — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) March 20, 2023

I can't believe that an American official is on American soil talking about "breaking" the American citizens' love of liberty. This is who they are. https://t.co/Ic0N4HPMPb — Brandon Weichert (@WeTheBrandon) March 20, 2023

Yep, people like Fauci are quite transparent in their disdain for those who love liberty and despise power-hungry unaccountable bureaucrats.

“We need to break that” ….yikes! — Nioctib Modeerf (@nomlastew) March 20, 2023

It’s kind of ironic that Fauci was in DC neighborhoods blaming red state residents for “vaccine hesitancy” when he was getting some pushback in the bluest of blue areas.

What’s this from? — Matt Orfalea (@0rf) March 20, 2023

