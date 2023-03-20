In June of 2021 Dr. Anthony Fauci, along with Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, went door-to-door in neighborhoods attempting to convince more people to take the COVID vaccine:

The video Bowser shared nearly two years ago didn’t include some footage that ended up on the cutting room floor for obvious reasons.

However, now it can be shown!

Just imagine how fast sharing this video would have gotten you suspended or banned from social media in the middle of 2021. Here’s a man explaining to Dr. Fauci and Mayor Bowser why he was so skeptical:

Many politicians and government bureaucrats never understood the skepticism that was created by their attempts to essentially bribe people to get vaccinated.

It doesn’t appear that the man was convinced to do what Fauci was asking.

Could Bowser have been more condescending?

Fauci is now retired from his government job but hasn’t stopped spinning to try and save the preferred “science.”

