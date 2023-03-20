In June of 2021 Dr. Anthony Fauci, along with Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, went door-to-door in neighborhoods attempting to convince more people to take the COVID vaccine:

Last week, we were joined by Dr. Fauci to knock on doors and make sure all Washingtonians have a plan to get vaccinated. #TaketheshotDC to get a 51 dollar gift card and a chance to win: 🛒Groceries for a year

🚙A car

🚇A year of free metro bus or train#GetVaccinatedDC pic.twitter.com/hbpNGnMm7J — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) June 25, 2021

The video Bowser shared nearly two years ago didn’t include some footage that ended up on the cutting room floor for obvious reasons.

However, now it can be shown!

Just imagine how fast sharing this video would have gotten you suspended or banned from social media in the middle of 2021. Here’s a man explaining to Dr. Fauci and Mayor Bowser why he was so skeptical:

Want to see Tony Fauci and DC Mayor Muriel Bowser get shut down as they go door to door promoting the j4b in 2021?

Here you go.

(Couldn't have posted this pre-Elon) pic.twitter.com/TuPWwH8KUa — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) March 20, 2023

This is amazing. Dr. Fauci went knocking on doors trying to get people to get the covid shot. A man in one of the houses confronts him and explains why he won’t be getting the shot. We needed far more heroes like this over the past three years. pic.twitter.com/mqnyfk73XP — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 20, 2023

Many politicians and government bureaucrats never understood the skepticism that was created by their attempts to essentially bribe people to get vaccinated.

MUST WATCH: A DC Resident shuts down Fauci and DC's clown Mayor with legitimate logic when they knocked on his door to hustle the vaccine… This is from a few years ago, but it just got resurfaced and it's AMAZING. pic.twitter.com/dEk2BWVDh6 — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) March 20, 2023

It doesn’t appear that the man was convinced to do what Fauci was asking.

The chick saying "the only reason I'm standing this close to you is because I'm vaccinated" made my laugh. Call it a therapeutic if you want, but the vaccine prevents neither infection nor transmission. https://t.co/jXlm6e4qTU — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) March 20, 2023

Could Bowser have been more condescending?

A gaggle of Government officials and cameras showing up at the doors of people who aren't afraid to tell the Government they don't trust them and won't comply… This is my idea of a Monday Motivation video. https://t.co/Vo4uNd1nwV — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) March 20, 2023

This guy isn’t having it. People know the game they are playing. https://t.co/niCnWCgoK4 — Champagne Joshi (@JoshWalkos) March 20, 2023

This is amazing. #Fauci and @MayorBowser being destroyed by the words of an everyday average American who is just stating the login that so many have been censored for. When you hear those scary fear-porn numbers of COVID deaths, you have to pay attention to words: "died WITH… https://t.co/CNAFiXByqq — Jenn Cheng (@THATJennCheng) March 20, 2023

Fauci is now retired from his government job but hasn’t stopped spinning to try and save the preferred “science.”

***

Related:

NY Times does a journalistic stretch for the ages to help save Dr. Fauci’s desired narrative

MSNBC panel nods along as Dr. Fauci pushes forever Covid boosters (a top advertiser will be THRILLED)

Dr. Fauci ‘disturbed’ by ex-CDC director’s claim about him (is anybody buying Fauci’s spin?)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: