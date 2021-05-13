Hope you already didn’t like burgers, because if you did, you won’t anymore.

And you can thank New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio:

I cant stop watching this. pic.twitter.com/XxUVHUD2qs — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) May 13, 2021

It’s almost hypnotic — in the worst possible way.

It's truly riveting — Lauren F. Friedman (@fedira) May 13, 2021

I still have not moved on — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) May 13, 2021

We’re just uncomfortable. Yet we cannot look away.

"There's also a burger element to this?" — Andrew D🥛 (@ducharme_andrew) May 13, 2021

tfw there's a burger element to this pic.twitter.com/pwqKcsxiBc — Rational Thinker 69 (@Rationalist69) May 13, 2021

I lost it when he took a bite of the burger and with a full mouth goes "mmmmmm, vaccination, mmmmm" https://t.co/5KeQP2RHbw — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) May 13, 2021

Who the hell can't manage to finish a French fry?? — Pete (@PeteInTheNorth) May 13, 2021

what is bill de blasio https://t.co/PrE0ORW8Hu — Justin Ling (@Justin_Ling) May 13, 2021

Is there nothing this man cannot ruin? https://t.co/WCCYNlorOC — MicDre (@dremicdre) May 13, 2021

All remaining sane people must flee NYC now… https://t.co/V6vC00PJNk — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) May 13, 2021

How is this real!? No wonder SNL sucks. Real life has gotten so wild. https://t.co/IVYmOmn8xP — Steve (@SPavls) May 13, 2021

Exit idea: