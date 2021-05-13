Hope you already didn’t like burgers, because if you did, you won’t anymore.
And you can thank New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio:
I cant stop watching this. pic.twitter.com/XxUVHUD2qs
— Hunter Walker (@hunterw) May 13, 2021
It’s almost hypnotic — in the worst possible way.
It's truly riveting
— Lauren F. Friedman (@fedira) May 13, 2021
I still have not moved on
— Hunter Walker (@hunterw) May 13, 2021
We’re just uncomfortable. Yet we cannot look away.
"There's also a burger element to this?"
— Andrew D🥛 (@ducharme_andrew) May 13, 2021
tfw there's a burger element to this pic.twitter.com/pwqKcsxiBc
— Rational Thinker 69 (@Rationalist69) May 13, 2021
"Mmmmmm vaccination." https://t.co/DUvn2rf3FJ
— Morgan Chalfant (@mchalfant16) May 13, 2021
I lost it when he took a bite of the burger and with a full mouth goes "mmmmmm, vaccination, mmmmm" https://t.co/5KeQP2RHbw
— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) May 13, 2021
Who the hell can't manage to finish a French fry??
— Pete (@PeteInTheNorth) May 13, 2021
what is bill de blasio https://t.co/PrE0ORW8Hu
— Justin Ling (@Justin_Ling) May 13, 2021
Is there nothing this man cannot ruin? https://t.co/WCCYNlorOC
— MicDre (@dremicdre) May 13, 2021
All remaining sane people must flee NYC now… https://t.co/V6vC00PJNk
— Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) May 13, 2021
How is this real!? No wonder SNL sucks. Real life has gotten so wild. https://t.co/IVYmOmn8xP
— Steve (@SPavls) May 13, 2021
Exit idea:
"We really want to respect all ways of life, but if this is appealing to you…"
SNL can redeem itself for years of mediocrity if they get Jeff Goldblum on to recreate this, word for word. https://t.co/wViPQeGbZB
— Aaron Mehta (@AaronMehta) May 13, 2021