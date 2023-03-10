Former CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield testified this week that Dr. Fauci tried to keep him out of the loop because he wasn’t automatically pushing the preferred narrative about where and how COVID-19 originated:

Dr Robert Redfield was the key witness in a US congressional committee’s first public hearing as it investigates how the coronavirus emerged. He said he was cut out of early discussions on where the virus came from because he suspected a lab leak.

[…]

Dr Redfield, who led the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention when the outbreak began in 2020, was an early proponent of the lab leak theory. He told the House select subcommittee, formed by the new Republican majority in the US House of Representatives, it was “not scientifically plausible” to him that the virus had natural origins. He claimed he was “sidelined” at the beginning of the pandemic and excluded from meetings as his views were not in line with other major scientists like Dr Fauci, the de-facto face of the US pandemic response. “It was told to me that they wanted a single narrative, and that I obviously had a different point of view,” he said. “Science has debate and they squashed any debate.”

Is there any claim more believable than that Fauci et al “squashed any debate”?

In any case, Dr. Fauci denied any such thing when Fox News’ Neil Cavuto asked him about it:

Dr. Fauci denies intentionally keeping former CDC Dr. Robert Redfield out of the loop on his discussions about the origins of COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/7H9KGwLjTH — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 9, 2023

Maybe Fauci should be asked these same questions except under oath. Also did you catch the part where Fauci claimed that “half of the people” on the call believed the virus came from a Wuhan lab? If that’s true how does Fauci justify the subsequent crackdown on anybody who said anything other than that COVID-19 emerged from a wet market?

“Half the people on the call thought it was most likely a lab leak” – until I threatened each of them with funding and then they all agreed it was a bat fart within 3 days of the call. https://t.co/RvHHlto1Gf — I’m Your Huckleberry (@airengr24) March 10, 2023

For some reason Fauci left that last part out.

He said it because it’s true and you’re full of crap. Does anyone still believe a word that comes out of this old man’s mouth? https://t.co/4fjySSVXnW — Adam Thomas (@spidermonkeybjj) March 10, 2023

We knew someone would eventually talk. Now Fauci’s on defense https://t.co/INSEmoVIng — LameDuckBiden (@lameduckbiden) March 10, 2023

Well either Fauci is lying or Dr Redfield is…..my money would be on Fauci…. https://t.co/r17tHcVT1Q — markwight99 (@markwight99) March 10, 2023

That’s certainly the safest bet!

***

***

