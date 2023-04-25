Alyssa Farah Griffin defends Anthony Fauci from the haters holding him accountable for what he did

Earlier, we told you about Dr. Anthony Fauci’s sudden show of modesty with regard to his role in the federal government’s COVID response.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Show me a school that I shut down and show me a factory that I shut down. Never. I never did. I gave a public-health recommendation that echoed the C.D.C.’s recommendation, and people made a decision based on that." – Anthony Faucihttps://t.co/guInGCmw6J — Alexander Russo (@alexanderrusso) April 25, 2023

He never did any of that stuff that he once bragged about doing or shamed people for questioning his authority as the self-proclaimed “science”! Except he did all of it. And he thinks he can gaslight his way out of responsibility.

His schtick isn’t going to work on us, but let the record show that it’s good enough for “The View” cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin:

Unpopular truth: Fauci is correct. If you disagreed with Fauci’s *recommendations* being put into place, your issue is with Trump & Biden. The Presidents decided what policies to put into place. Fauci et al only had authority to advise. https://t.co/sVzcQBv572 — Alyssa Farah Griffin (@Alyssafarah) April 25, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

The vilifying of Dr Fauci shows a lack of understanding of how the executive branch works. Dr Fauci had virtually 0 authority to make unilateral decisions. He was an advisor to both Trump & Biden. If you dislike COVID policies from either WH, your issue is with the 2 presidents — Alyssa Farah Griffin (@Alyssafarah) April 25, 2023

Sure, Jan.

How does that even work logically? https://t.co/QvN2hyBmJN — Jake Walker (@Jake_W) April 25, 2023

It doesn’t. Which may have something to do with Farah Griffin’s decision to limit replies (although, to be fair, limiting replies is kind of her M.O.).

ADVERTISEMENT

Classic Alyssa!

locking down replies in perpetuity like randi weingarten https://t.co/z3yNWAQsEU — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) April 25, 2023

Ah, yes. Randi Weingarten. Another COVID monster who will never take responsibility for school shutdowns.

But back to Alyssa’s stirring defense of Dr. Fauci. Alyssa makes a big show of caring about accountability, but here she is making excuses for Anthony Fauci, just as she does for other Democrats who tie themselves into knots to dodge it.

Apparently, top-paid government officials who tell politicians what to do don't own any part of the advice they give. Who knew? https://t.co/b1hsj03sA7 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 25, 2023

OUT: Listen to Fauci! IN: So what if we listened to Fauci? https://t.co/mkCIhbcedP — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) April 25, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s pathetic, and then there’s whatever Alyssa Farah Griffin is doing.

They really, really are.

***

Related:

‘Conservative’ Alyssa Farah Griffin almost instantly regrets staking out moral high ground over Trump

Alyssa Farah Griffin admits she ‘accidentally’ totally lied about DeSantis, never actually apologizes

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!