Alyssa Farah Griffin defends Anthony Fauci from the haters holding him accountable for what he did

Posted at 1:39 pm on April 25, 2023 by Sarah D

Earlier, we told you about Dr. Anthony Fauci’s sudden show of modesty with regard to his role in the federal government’s COVID response.

He never did any of that stuff that he once bragged about doing or shamed people for questioning his authority as the self-proclaimed “science”! Except he did all of it. And he thinks he can gaslight his way out of responsibility.

His schtick isn’t going to work on us, but let the record show that it’s good enough for “The View” cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin:

Sure, Jan.

It doesn’t. Which may have something to do with Farah Griffin’s decision to limit replies (although, to be fair, limiting replies is kind of her M.O.).

Classic Alyssa!

Ah, yes. Randi Weingarten. Another COVID monster who will never take responsibility for school shutdowns.

But back to Alyssa’s stirring defense of Dr. Fauci. Alyssa makes a big show of caring about accountability, but here she is making excuses for Anthony Fauci, just as she does for other Democrats who tie themselves into knots to dodge it.

There’s pathetic, and then there’s whatever Alyssa Farah Griffin is doing.

They really, really are.

