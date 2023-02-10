Yesterday on “The View,” the ladies went after Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis — hard — for trying to “erase” black history and black Americans. Whoopi Goldberg and Alyssa Farah Griffin were especially outraged and disgusted.

Here’s what Farah Griffin said yesterday:

Faux conservative Alyssa Farah Griffin falsely asserts that DeSantis is "erasing history" of blacks in America.

She lies that Florida school kids are "not going to learn about slavery" and the Civil War."That's going dangerously far," she proclaims.

Again, she is LYING. pic.twitter.com/Ay1rbZYoVR — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) February 9, 2023

DeSantis is not trying to erase either black history or black Americans, of course. Not like that matters to “The View,” though. Don’t hold your breath for Whoopi to apologize for spreading those lies about DeSantis, but let’s give props to Farah Griffin for being willing to admit that she’d made a mistake:

Sooo I got tripped up on a point re: DeSantis/ AP black history on air & accidentally misrepresented what the Governor is challenging. It’s more narrow than how I framed it, & while I still personally disagree, I own that I explained it wrong. 🙋🏻‍♀️ — Alyssa Farah Griffin (@Alyssafarah) February 10, 2023

My mom always taught me that when you’re wrong admit it, say sorry, and get it right next time. 😇 — Alyssa Farah Griffin (@Alyssafarah) February 10, 2023

Awww … that’s nice, Alyssa. By any chance, did your mom also teach you to explain what you did wrong? Because saying “it’s more narrow than how I framed it” doesn’t mean much unless you go into some detail about what the truth actually is. And noting that you “still personally disagree” without clarifying the mistake you made makes it sound like you still want people to think DeSantis is something wrong, when in fact he is not.

Appreciate the acknowledgement… but since you said something false on TV, it's only fair to state the correction on TV as well (and be specific about what misrepresentations you are correcting). https://t.co/nxKaHxTbpm — DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) February 10, 2023

You gonna say something on the show, Alyssa?

Are you going to say this on TV too, or only here where you get 7 retweets? https://t.co/vaYENJVzRB — Noam Blum (@neontaster) February 10, 2023

You'll be correcting it on air, I assume. https://t.co/HrgW32eBIy — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 10, 2023

That would’ve been reasonable. But why correct it on the same platform you used to spread the lie when you could just tweet a half-assed apology?

It really just sort of highlights the narcissism of these people.@Alyssafarah just flat out lied yesterday. Today she "apologizes" on Twitter. Because in her narcissism, she thinks even a 10th of The View's viewers are on Twitter following her. — RBe (@RBPundit) February 10, 2023

A half-assed apology that you’ve limited replies to, no less:

Restricting replies is the hallmark of a sincere tweet. pic.twitter.com/VAhSuStHT8 — Cobra Von Teese (@cobracommandr15) February 10, 2023

So sincere it hurts:

One more thing about this. If you review the tape from yesterday, she literally stops the show and asks for a specific time to speak on this topic. This was a planned monologue on her part. It wasn’t a question catching her off guard. She says “I want to distinguish him from the… https://t.co/0vTql2m88P — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) February 10, 2023

I don’t buy this was a mistake. Perhaps she is going to go work for a competing campaign and she is already doing the work to discredit him nationally before she leaves the View. All I know is she intentionally asked for time and then went on her diatribe. She was “tripped up” in… https://t.co/KS7CsRkFHP — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) February 10, 2023

She didn’t get “tripped up.” She tied her own shoelaces together.

You mean you lied on purpose https://t.co/T0AHgFEZQ8 — Leg (@poastlegs) February 10, 2023

No. You just lied you hack. https://t.co/ggPJhKoJHI — Long Monkeypox (@podiatristdon) February 10, 2023

She lied — and passed up multiple opportunities to take responsibility for it on the show:

We are through the first segment of @TheView and @Alyssafarah hasn’t made an on air correction and apology to @GovRonDeSantis pic.twitter.com/IS9J98iBob — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) February 10, 2023

On second commercial break and still no apology from @Alyssafarah on air. I guess hosts of the @TheView can go on air and lie about a Republican Governor and then correct it the next day with a locked tweet and that’s a ok. — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) February 10, 2023

On third commercial break and I’m not sure how people watch this willingly. It’s so bad. No, @Alyssafarah still hasn’t apologized but she did discuss Pamela Anderson’s new documentary. — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) February 10, 2023

Another commercial break. Still no apology. We are on the struggle bus. We spent another whole segment talking about Pam Anderson and Tommy Lee. Seems @Alyssafarah could have slipped in a quick mea culpa. pic.twitter.com/L9kinG7RdZ — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) February 10, 2023

The show is over and there was no on air apology. Apparently @Alyssafarah @TheView think it’s ok to basically call a Governor, Father, Husband and Veteran a racist and you don’t owe them an apology. Just horrific behavior. — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) February 10, 2023

Just par for the course at “The View.”

You deliberately lied. FO with this tripped up accidental bs. You lied and have zero credibility left. Hope selling your dignity for money was worth it. https://t.co/gpJ02EFuly — JWF (@JammieWF) February 10, 2023

No, you didn't get "tripped up." You straight-up LIED. You know you LIED. You don't like DeSantis and that's why you LIED.

You're not conservative and stop calling it "my party." https://t.co/tqqwxZrCjE — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) February 10, 2023

***

***

