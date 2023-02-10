Yesterday on “The View,” the ladies went after Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis — hard — for trying to “erase” black history and black Americans. Whoopi Goldberg and Alyssa Farah Griffin were especially outraged and disgusted.

Here’s what Farah Griffin said yesterday:

DeSantis is not trying to erase either black history or black Americans, of course. Not like that matters to “The View,” though. Don’t hold your breath for Whoopi to apologize for spreading those lies about DeSantis, but let’s give props to Farah Griffin for being willing to admit that she’d made a mistake:

Awww … that’s nice, Alyssa. By any chance, did your mom also teach you to explain what you did wrong? Because saying “it’s more narrow than how I framed it” doesn’t mean much unless you go into some detail about what the truth actually is. And noting that you “still personally disagree” without clarifying the mistake you made makes it sound like you still want people to think DeSantis is something wrong, when in fact he is not.

You gonna say something on the show, Alyssa?

That would’ve been reasonable. But why correct it on the same platform you used to spread the lie when you could just tweet a half-assed apology?

A half-assed apology that you’ve limited replies to, no less:

So sincere it hurts:

She didn’t get “tripped up.” She tied her own shoelaces together.

She lied — and passed up multiple opportunities to take responsibility for it on the show:

Just par for the course at “The View.”

