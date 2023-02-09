At some point, “The View” really needs to change their name to something that more accurately describes what it is they actually do. “The Slanted View” would work. “The Flaming Dumpster Fire” would be even better.

Because if you’re going to present your show as an outlet for discussing current events while being either inadvertently or willfully ignorant about those current events, “The View” just isn’t going to cut it.

Let’s jump right into today’s episode, shall we? It’s chock-full of insanity and abject hackery:

Whoopi "the Holocaust wasn't about race" Goldberg chides GOP, saying they're old enough to have learned black history in school.

She claims they're trying to "close those doors" on the Little Rock Nine and "remove" black history from schools.

FACT CHECK: False. pic.twitter.com/WEAf4qD2Lc — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) February 9, 2023

Whoopi RAGES, claims the GOP base wants to use their "anger" "to pretend [black people] don't exist" in America.

FACT CHECK: BIG LIE pic.twitter.com/abrgfI6yaz — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) February 9, 2023

Up for another big lie? Here’s a real whopper from Alyssa Farah Griffin:

Faux conservative Alyssa Farah Griffin falsely asserts that DeSantis is "erasing history" of blacks in America.

She lies that Florida school kids are "not going to learn about slavery" and the Civil War."That's going dangerously far," she proclaims.

Again, she is LYING. pic.twitter.com/Ay1rbZYoVR — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) February 9, 2023

Ron DeSantis staring down The College Board over a genuinely problematic and bigoted AP African American Studies curriculum is not evidence that he’s trying to erase black history or any other history; he’s trying to make education infected by toxic wokeness history. There’s a big difference.

Whoopi admits CRT in schools is to make white kids feel like oppressors.

"If you're so concerned that white children are going to feel bad because history happened and they happen to be white, how do you think black kids are feeling?"

She claims GOP trying to "erase" people. pic.twitter.com/RiUjyyq8BM — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) February 9, 2023

Maybe someone should erase “The View” from the airwaves. It’s far more destructive to the public discourse than Ron DeSantis.

This is a lie, @Alyssafarah. You should apologize and correct the record. Otherwise, if you lie just for the hell of it…why are you any better than Team Trump? https://t.co/QW144kh4Pv — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 9, 2023

Actually, the answer’s quite simple: she’s not. None of the women on “The View” are. They and Trump are two sides of the same coin. They’re on the same team.

The View is on at the gym. Is anyone surprised to learn that the ladies seem unanimous in their contempt for DeSantis & their apparent glee that Trump is pathologically smearing him? Anyone? — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 9, 2023

The ladies of “The View,” just like pretty much everyone in the mainstream media, desperately need Donald Trump in order to maintain any semblance of relevance. Not one person in the past eight years has given them nearly as much material as Donald Trump has. They claim to hate him, but they’re obsessed with him. And they know that a Ron DeSantis presidential campaign would pose a huge threat to their golden goose, so they’re only too eager to latch onto Trump’s deranged crusade against DeSantis.

.@AlyssaFarah is a liar and she probably knows it, but doesn't care because $$. https://t.co/nIUceUF7Hs — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 9, 2023

“The View” really is no better than Donald Trump. And you know what? They can have each other.

Leave the rest of us out of it, please.

***

Related:

Publisher reports that Gov. Ron DeSantis stands accused of ‘declaring war on black people’

***

SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo codeto receive a 40% discount on your membership.