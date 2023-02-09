At some point, “The View” really needs to change their name to something that more accurately describes what it is they actually do. “The Slanted View” would work. “The Flaming Dumpster Fire” would be even better.

Because if you’re going to present your show as an outlet for discussing current events while being either inadvertently or willfully ignorant about those current events, “The View” just isn’t going to cut it.

Let’s jump right into today’s episode, shall we? It’s chock-full of insanity and abject hackery:

Up for another big lie? Here’s a real whopper from Alyssa Farah Griffin:

Ron DeSantis staring down The College Board over a genuinely problematic and bigoted AP African American Studies curriculum is not evidence that he’s trying to erase black history or any other history; he’s trying to make education infected by toxic wokeness history. There’s a big difference.

Maybe someone should erase “The View” from the airwaves. It’s far more destructive to the public discourse than Ron DeSantis.

Actually, the answer’s quite simple: she’s not. None of the women on “The View” are. They and Trump are two sides of the same coin. They’re on the same team.

The ladies of “The View,” just like pretty much everyone in the mainstream media, desperately need Donald Trump in order to maintain any semblance of relevance. Not one person in the past eight years has given them nearly as much material as Donald Trump has. They claim to hate him, but they’re obsessed with him. And they know that a Ron DeSantis presidential campaign would pose a huge threat to their golden goose, so they’re only too eager to latch onto Trump’s deranged crusade against DeSantis.

“The View” really is no better than Donald Trump. And you know what? They can have each other.

Leave the rest of us out of it, please.

***

Publisher reports that Gov. Ron DeSantis stands accused of ‘declaring war on black people’

***

