In what should come as a surprise to absolutely no one, Donald Trump’s one-man campaign against Florida Governor and potential rival for the GOP presidential nomination Ron DeSantis continues apace.

And it’s getting uglier and uglier every day. Check out this recent line of attack by Trump against DeSantis:

If you’re keeping score at home, Donald Trump is once again pushing a liberal Democratic narrative. An incredibly stupid one, it’s important to point out. Trump is now officially on the same page as the lying lefty clowns at MeidasTouch:

Trending

It was ridiculous when MeidasTouch tried to make it a thing, but it’s straight-up offensive that Trump is pushing it, because he’s supposed to know better. He clearly doesn’t know better, but he’s supposed to.

There is nothing even remotely surprising about any of this. Because while you can take the Trump out of the White House, you can’t take the Trump out of Trump.

Probably only a matter of time. Donald Trump only likes troops who weren’t captured, so it stands to reason that he only likes wives who didn’t get cancer. And who pledge their undying loyalty to Donald Trump.

Perfectly put.

And that right there is ultimately what this is about. Donald Trump doesn’t believe that Ron DeSantis is a sexual predator. He’s just trying to get a rise out of DeSantis, and it’s eating him up inside that DeSantis has thus far refused to take the bait.

***

Related:

Donald Trump reminds everyone of Ron DeSantis’ love for lockdowns and forced COVID vaccinations

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpgroomingMeidasTouchRon DeSantissexual predationteacher