In what should come as a surprise to absolutely no one, Donald Trump’s one-man campaign against Florida Governor and potential rival for the GOP presidential nomination Ron DeSantis continues apace.

And it’s getting uglier and uglier every day. Check out this recent line of attack by Trump against DeSantis:

BREAKING: Trump not-so-subtly accuses DeSantis of being a child predator. Absolutely beyond the pale. This is gutter trash behavior—Republican voters need to send Donald Trump to the ash heap of history once and for all. pic.twitter.com/QhJguD2tWJ — Reaganite 🇺🇸🇬🇧❄️🍾 (@emperoreaganite) February 7, 2023

Trump is implying that DeSantis is a child predator which is just beyond gross and false. Just shows how desperate he is. pic.twitter.com/rYndkpH0Bl — Ryan Cook (@ryan_cook2021) February 7, 2023

If you’re keeping score at home, Donald Trump is once again pushing a liberal Democratic narrative. An incredibly stupid one, it’s important to point out. Trump is now officially on the same page as the lying lefty clowns at MeidasTouch:

EXCLUSIVE: Ron DeSantis partied with underage girls at drinking party while teaching at a Georgia school Read more: https://t.co/9qY7CNUYjc pic.twitter.com/jE88P0dThr — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) October 25, 2021

It was ridiculous when MeidasTouch tried to make it a thing, but it’s straight-up offensive that Trump is pushing it, because he’s supposed to know better. He clearly doesn’t know better, but he’s supposed to.

this is exactly how he operated in the 2016 primaries. what's the surprise? https://t.co/StmmI4Bevp — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) February 7, 2023

There is nothing even remotely surprising about any of this. Because while you can take the Trump out of the White House, you can’t take the Trump out of Trump.

How soon before he starts making cancer jokes about his wife? https://t.co/BE0QpCAQ4O — Noam Blum (@neontaster) February 7, 2023

Probably only a matter of time. Donald Trump only likes troops who weren’t captured, so it stands to reason that he only likes wives who didn’t get cancer. And who pledge their undying loyalty to Donald Trump.

All Trump communicates lately is his insecurity. https://t.co/7vpFVILLnr — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) February 7, 2023

Perfectly put.

Pure ugly desperation. Trump knows he’s finished. https://t.co/q6HCn96DgB — Harold ☘️ (@Nikk1066) February 7, 2023

It's driving Trump crazy that DeSantis isn't responding. https://t.co/Huc8MhYQ2n — Holden (@Holden114) February 7, 2023

And that right there is ultimately what this is about. Donald Trump doesn’t believe that Ron DeSantis is a sexual predator. He’s just trying to get a rise out of DeSantis, and it’s eating him up inside that DeSantis has thus far refused to take the bait.

DeSantis looking at this pic.twitter.com/tnNhnNtK3k — GrassleyPosting LLC (@ClapForJeb) February 7, 2023

It’s bait to force RDS to be vocal. I don’t think he takes the bait. — Rare GA Independent (@RareGAIndie) February 7, 2023

It's okay. He is just pushing folks away from him and toward Desantis. Desantis is brilliant to stay silent. By the time he announces Trump will have alienated more & more supporters with his crudeness. We are no longer in 2016 & we are tired of the drama. — Robin Fields (@RobinFi62563510) February 7, 2023

