Another day, another round of former-President-turned-failed-presidential-candidate-turned-2024-presidential-hopeful Donald Trump taking ill-advised swipes at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Trump only lashes out this much when he’s really scared of someone.

Anyway, right now, Trump’s anti-DeSantis kick is focused on DeSantis’ COVID policies, which, as things turned out, was actually pretty good relative to many other political leaders, including … Donald Trump.

Trump is attacking DeSantis for closing beaches in Florida, which DeSantis never did. When DeSantis reopened schools in Florida, Trump attacked him then for opening schools. I know he's almost 80, but he needs to remember what actually happened. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) January 30, 2023

What actually happened was that Donald Trump was, to borrow a favorite phrase of liberals, on the wrong side of history for quite a while.

President Trump on TruthSocial promoting the lie that DeSantis signed a law allowing for forced vaccinations.@ReOpenChris Want to let Roger know? pic.twitter.com/PDHKILhLcV — this Max guy (@MaxNordau) January 30, 2023

Lotta historical revisionism emanating from Team Trump.

The media lied a ton about the Trump administration, to be sure. but dammit if Trump himself isn’t just as guilty of playing fast and loose with the truth.

Quick refresher from a couple of weeks ago:

I STILL see the false story being shared that SB 2006 signed by @GovRonDeSantis allowed for forced vaccinations. It did not. This bizarre statute was already part of Florida Law. People misread this by not understanding what a PDF of a law looks like. Added parts are UNDERLINED. — Chris Nelson 🇺🇸 🏝 (@ReOpenChris) January 15, 2023

As you can see this part about the Public Health Official having authority to vaccinate under a State of Emergency is NOT underlined, meaning it was already part of Florida Statute. The word “vaccinate” was permanently removed in the 2021 Special Session. pic.twitter.com/qTXHBbGmpE — Chris Nelson 🇺🇸 🏝 (@ReOpenChris) January 15, 2023

You can see here the section banning Vaccine Passports in Florida is UNDERLINED. This means it was added by SB 2006. I hope the people sharing this false information will stop because it is not right to tell lies. pic.twitter.com/hQrV1WjHrS — Chris Nelson 🇺🇸 🏝 (@ReOpenChris) January 15, 2023

Well, that’s never stopped Trump before … why should it now?

President Trump seems to reserve his strongest criticism for the governors who defied his official guidance and reopened their states. pic.twitter.com/SSJBrZXFdy — this Max guy (@MaxNordau) January 30, 2023

He’s projecting. Again.

Trump: “You must shut down. Do what Fauci says.” DeSantis: “Alright, I’ll do it for a few weeks until we know what’s what.” Trump: “You must lockdown longer. Do what Fauci says.” DeSantis: “Nah, we are opening up.” Trump in 2023: “DeSantis locked down!” … pic.twitter.com/ttXLaJsVoq — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 30, 2023

I call bullsh*t! If you can cite Trump wanting lockdowns for more than two months, it will teach me something — John Shoemaker (@RealJohnShoe) January 30, 2023

DeSantis started trying to lift lockdowns before Trump did. You know that, right? https://t.co/6XTo4IMGBf — RBe (@RBPundit) January 30, 2023

It’s OK to be historically accurate.

If Trump’s mad that @GovRonDeSantis shut down Florida for a few weeks, wait until he finds out about the asshole who didn’t fire Fauci! pic.twitter.com/NneloIMfxs — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) January 30, 2023

Right???

In June 2020, he wanted the approval and credit that Fauci was getting. Trump said he put Fauci in charge. https://t.co/Ly8ZB3s2xW pic.twitter.com/Prb91mXedD — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) January 30, 2023

This is false. Trump was supportive of keeping schools closed through the fall. And no, Florida was not still locked down in June. I literally went to Destin that summer. There were some localities that kept mask mandates, but that was it. In June, Trump was praising Fauci. https://t.co/PbcZn8htla — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 30, 2023

yeah the local govts in those areas asked for the closures, which lasted a matter of days & DeSantis urged them to reopen, citing good science. Refused statewide shutdown, Dems sued. Meanwhile Trump was trashing Georgia w/ Fauci for reopening too soon. This isn’t a smart attack. pic.twitter.com/dNfyP6DGEI — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 30, 2023

It's silly that Trump is even attempting this historical revisionism. Almost all of the efforts to reopen and limit lockdowns were attacked and criticized by the Trump administration. Remember how often Fauci & others were critical of Florida: https://t.co/rrzuJq7KaP https://t.co/4b4sQk4FVQ — AG (@AGHamilton29) January 30, 2023

False. He supported school lockdowns into the fall and praised Fauci as being in charge in June. You guys can't rewrite history, no matter how hard you try. Trump was all over the place at best. https://t.co/Ei2DbNfUd6 pic.twitter.com/2JL1RT4UNZ — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 30, 2023

Trump is always all over the place at best. And he’s increasingly rarely at his best.

90% of Trump posts on truth social are essentially: “All these people that I hired and handed control of the entire federal bureaucracy to without checks are idiots and evil people that I never actually trusted and always knew were bad. Now put me in charge again!” — AG (@AGHamilton29) January 30, 2023

Right, and this is true beyond Covid. E.g., Trump hates his own Cabinet member Elaine Chao and constantly ridicules her as "Coco Chow" for no apparent reason. He is a moron either for appointing these people in the first place, or for ridiculing his own appointments later. — PolymathicScientist (@PolymathicScie1) January 30, 2023

It's most of his senior staff and cabinet! Bolton, Pompeo, Mattis, Chao, Kelly, McMaster, Tillerson, Sessions, Barr, Fauci, Wray, Adams, Simms, Hutchinson, Cohen etc.. Either the problem is Trump or he has the worst judgment of any hiring executive in history. https://t.co/D7dlrvVXZK — AG (@AGHamilton29) January 30, 2023

In case it wasn’t already abundantly clear, Donald Trump feels very threatened by Ron DeSantis. DeSantis hasn’t even announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential race yet and thus far has chosen to keep his head down and focus on doing his job as the Governor of Florida. And it’s really working for him. Donald Trump is right to be worried.

So are the Democrats, for that matter. Isn’t it interesting that these days they’re coming after DeSantis with the same ammo as Trump?

Trump, The Democrats, The Media & The Lincoln Project all in unison attacking DeSantis. I wonder why? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/29BYTNTHUe — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@TheRightWingM) January 30, 2023

Not a coincidence that everyone supporting Democrats and the left is desperately attacking DeSantis and backing Trump: https://t.co/RVLLMAVXmY — AG (@AGHamilton29) January 30, 2023

If you thought the 2016 Republican Primary was a collusion effort between Trump’s campaign, the media & Democrats to secure Trump the nomination, then you ain’t seen nothing yet. https://t.co/jAlGNJSpbk — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@TheRightWingM) January 30, 2023

It’s gonna get ugly out there, folks. Good thing Ron DeSantis doesn’t need Dems or Trump in order to keep winning.

