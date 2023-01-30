Another day, another round of former-President-turned-failed-presidential-candidate-turned-2024-presidential-hopeful Donald Trump taking ill-advised swipes at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Trump only lashes out this much when he’s really scared of someone.

Anyway, right now, Trump’s anti-DeSantis kick is focused on DeSantis’ COVID policies, which, as things turned out, was actually pretty good relative to many other political leaders, including … Donald Trump.

What actually happened was that Donald Trump was, to borrow a favorite phrase of liberals, on the wrong side of history for quite a while.

Lotta historical revisionism emanating from Team Trump.

The media lied a ton about the Trump administration, to be sure. but dammit if Trump himself isn’t just as guilty of playing fast and loose with the truth.

Quick refresher from a couple of weeks ago:

Well, that’s never stopped Trump before … why should it now?

He’s projecting. Again.

It’s OK to be historically accurate.

Right???

Trump is always all over the place at best. And he’s increasingly rarely at his best.

In case it wasn’t already abundantly clear, Donald Trump feels very threatened by Ron DeSantis. DeSantis hasn’t even announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential race yet and thus far has chosen to keep his head down and focus on doing his job as the Governor of Florida. And it’s really working for him. Donald Trump is right to be worried.

So are the Democrats, for that matter. Isn’t it interesting that these days they’re coming after DeSantis with the same ammo as Trump?

It’s gonna get ugly out there, folks. Good thing Ron DeSantis doesn’t need Dems or Trump in order to keep winning.

