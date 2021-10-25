The Left hasn’t been able to take down Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis yet, but they may have finally found the silver bullet they’ve been looking for:
EXCLUSIVE: Ron DeSantis partied with underage girls at drinking party while teaching at a Georgia school
Read more: https://t.co/9qY7CNUYjc pic.twitter.com/jE88P0dThr
— MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) October 25, 2021
HillReporter.com — a product of the fine, upstanding folks at MeidasTouch.com — has more:
Darlington is a boarding and day school, for grades Pre-K through 12. In 2001, when DeSantis joined the staff of the high school, he’d have been in his twenties, with college and work in politics already under his proverbial belt. His students would have been high school co-eds, teenagers, some of whom would have been living on-campus. According to our whistleblower, he had a reputation among students for being a young “hot teacher” who girls loved, and the girls in the photo are believed to have graduated in 2002, making them seniors at the time.
The photo shows a person purported to be DeSantis, in a group embrace with several young girls, one of whom is holding what appears to be a glass beer bottle. The source who provided the photo says that it was taken prior to graduation — meaning the young girls would still have been DeSantis’ responsibility at the time. It is not clear whether any of them were legal adults, though they would have been too young to purchase alcohol.
…
Though DeSantis would have been only about five years older than some high school seniors, the five years between a high schooler and a college graduate denote a significant experience gap, especially alongside the fact that DeSantis would have been in a position of authority over the students. He had also already, by the school’s own description, worked in a political office, giving him ample opportunity to be fully aware of the optics and risks of being associated with controversial behavior, such as proximity to underage drinking.
After only a year teaching at the school, DeSantis left and went on to Harvard Law School, military service, and a political career. Though he says he’s not planning to run, a potential presidential campaign has been a subject of much speculation.
And that speculation is why this is supposed to be such a big-deal career-ender for DeSantis.
An absolute hero. https://t.co/i3XXY6RMhN
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 25, 2021
We need a scandal on Ron DeSantis. What do you have?
Well we have this: pic.twitter.com/fMlsoqHaVS
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 25, 2021
Is this the best look for Ron DeSantis, assuming that that’s a bottle of beer in the photo? Not especially. But it’s definitely a terrible look for MeidasTouch.com and the Left, who are letting their desperation be their guides … and beclowning themselves at every turn.
Obviously irresponsible at the time. But if the worst you've got on him is, 'Popular early-20's teacher attended party with students,' 😬😬😬 https://t.co/qfp67ZEGGs
— Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) October 25, 2021
A drinking party? Why that's the most damning kind of party! https://t.co/kqQtYOriP1
— Foster (@foster_type) October 25, 2021
We’re supposed to be upset because a 20 year old guy drank beer with 18 year old girls decades ago. https://t.co/uWsAiOYyhd
— Kenny Webster (@KenWebsterII) October 25, 2021
Shades of the desperate stench of Devil’s Triangle-gate https://t.co/XfQ5hR6EVd
— Philip (@RealPhillyP) October 25, 2021
Read the article twice now, no mention of what “underage” means, 99 percent sure they mean “under the legal drinking age, not under 18” this a slimy headline. https://t.co/5jZwyeT3uQ
— Spooky Logan Sado🇺🇸🎃 (@Logan_sado) October 25, 2021
You people are so desperate. It would be funny if it wasn’t so pathetic.
— Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) October 25, 2021
Don’t worry — it’s still funny.
It’s also incredibly revealing about what the Left actually have in their arsenal.
LOL, you guys are so afraid of him https://t.co/Cz5O8A8S62
— Hugh Shytle (@shytleh) October 25, 2021
Democrats are scared of @RonDeSantisFL. Very, very scared if they’re releasing this three years out. https://t.co/ku8wiCBxqW
— Fred the Great (@fredontwittur) October 25, 2021
Nailed it.