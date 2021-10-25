The Left hasn’t been able to take down Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis yet, but they may have finally found the silver bullet they’ve been looking for:

HillReporter.com — a product of the fine, upstanding folks at MeidasTouch.com — has more:

Darlington is a boarding and day school, for grades Pre-K through 12. In 2001, when DeSantis joined the staff of the high school, he’d have been in his twenties, with college and work in politics already under his proverbial belt. His students would have been high school co-eds, teenagers, some of whom would have been living on-campus. According to our whistleblower, he had a reputation among students for being a young “hot teacher” who girls loved, and the girls in the photo are believed to have graduated in 2002, making them seniors at the time.

The photo shows a person purported to be DeSantis, in a group embrace with several young girls, one of whom is holding what appears to be a glass beer bottle. The source who provided the photo says that it was taken prior to graduation — meaning the young girls would still have been DeSantis’ responsibility at the time. It is not clear whether any of them were legal adults, though they would have been too young to purchase alcohol.

Though DeSantis would have been only about five years older than some high school seniors, the five years between a high schooler and a college graduate denote a significant experience gap, especially alongside the fact that DeSantis would have been in a position of authority over the students. He had also already, by the school’s own description, worked in a political office, giving him ample opportunity to be fully aware of the optics and risks of being associated with controversial behavior, such as proximity to underage drinking.

After only a year teaching at the school, DeSantis left and went on to Harvard Law School, military service, and a political career. Though he says he’s not planning to run, a potential presidential campaign has been a subject of much speculation.