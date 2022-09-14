Earlier, we told you about Georgia Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Stacey Abrams’ appearance on “The View” today, during which Abrams contended that she has never denied losing the 2018 gubernatorial election to Brian Kemp.

As “The View’s” resident “conservative” (Ana Navarro doesn’t count because she’s just stopped even pretending at this point), it was incumbent upon Alyssa Farah Griffin to call Abrams out for lying about her lies.

Alyssa did no such thing, of course:

Stacey Abrams has never admitted either outright or tacitly that she lost the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election, Alyssa. She did, however, contend on more than one occasion that she did not actually lose her election:

And there was once a time when Alyssa Farah Griffin called her out on it:

We hope for Alyssa Farah Griffin’s sake that she at least sold out for a hefty paycheck.

And make no mistake: Alyssa Farah Griffin sold out. Big-time.

The whole spectacle is just gross.

“The View” didn’t deserve Meghan McCain. That’s why they went with Alyssa Farah Griffin.

