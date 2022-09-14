Earlier, we told you about Georgia Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Stacey Abrams’ appearance on “The View” today, during which Abrams contended that she has never denied losing the 2018 gubernatorial election to Brian Kemp.

The cast brings on and celebrates 2018 election denier, Democrat Stacey Abrams.

Sunny praises Abrams: "When you lost in 2018, you didn't traditionally concede which I appreciated because you cited voter suppression."

They allow Abrams to LIE about a video of her saying "we won." pic.twitter.com/1CGi7CsYQW — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) September 14, 2022

As “The View’s” resident “conservative” (Ana Navarro doesn’t count because she’s just stopped even pretending at this point), it was incumbent upon Alyssa Farah Griffin to call Abrams out for lying about her lies.

Alyssa did no such thing, of course:

Of course, faux "conservative" Alyssa Farah Griffin rolls over and doesn't push back on Abrams' BIE LIE about not denying the results in 2018.

"Thank you for admitting outright you didn't win. That's such a rare thing," she cooed. pic.twitter.com/MjX46nU9IQ — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) September 14, 2022

Stacey Abrams has never admitted either outright or tacitly that she lost the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election, Alyssa. She did, however, contend on more than one occasion that she did not actually lose her election:

A 2019 @NYTimes Magazine article entitled "Why Stacey Abrams is still saying she won": "I have sufficient and I think legally sufficient doubt about the process to say that it was not a fair election." – @staceyabrams The reporter finally has to plead with her to clarify. https://t.co/zOJhuScd1t pic.twitter.com/IL9HchgTIy — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 14, 2022

Weird. FiveThirtyEight completely ignored the many times Democrat Stacey Abrams claimed her 2018 race for governor was STOLEN. https://t.co/NvIDzFG4f1 pic.twitter.com/LMWZibeUC2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 6, 2022

And there was once a time when Alyssa Farah Griffin called her out on it:

We hope for Alyssa Farah Griffin’s sake that she at least sold out for a hefty paycheck.

And make no mistake: Alyssa Farah Griffin sold out. Big-time.

Complete F-ing lie. And Alyssa Farah fangirling her was even more disgusting.https://t.co/L0PZ7jz2yp — Sarcastic Cupcake (@SarcasticCupcak) September 14, 2022

This is why this is not a serious show. You should be embarrassed by not holding truth to power, @Alyssafarah. DO BETTER. https://t.co/hp3NdU3kyA — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 14, 2022

The whole spectacle is just gross.

Said it once and I’ll say it again: like her or not, Meghan McCain did a service to conservatism by springing tough questions on Democrats who waltzed in thinking they had an easy media appearance https://t.co/ch6Qwve4h8 — Zachary Faria (@ZacharyFaria) September 14, 2022

“The View” didn’t deserve Meghan McCain. That’s why they went with Alyssa Farah Griffin.

She’s found her sidewalk and she’s sticking to it. https://t.co/tGmn3DDIbI — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) September 14, 2022

