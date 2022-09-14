The women of “The View” just can’t get enough of Stacey Abrams. They love them some Democratic election deniers!

Whoopi says Georgia voters are not smart if they vote for Republican Brian Kemp.

"If the voters in Georgia are smart, and I'm sure they are, they'll look and see who has my best interest at heart," she said.

"I'm glad they didn't run you off," she tells Abrams. pic.twitter.com/BmoJbU1G97 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) September 14, 2022

If the voters in Georgia are smart, they won’t listen to the likes of Whoopi Goldberg or anyone else on “The View” for advice on how to vote.

Seriously, these ladies are the absolute worst. Which, of course, makes them the perfect hosts for someone like Stacey Abrams:

The cast brings on and celebrates 2018 election denier, Democrat Stacey Abrams.

Sunny praises Abrams: "When you lost in 2018, you didn't traditionally concede which I appreciated because you cited voter suppression."

They allow Abrams to LIE about a video of her saying "we won." pic.twitter.com/1CGi7CsYQW — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) September 14, 2022

“I have never denied that I lost.” Except, you know, for the times she denied she lost. Including on “The View”!

Weird. FiveThirtyEight completely ignored the many times Democrat Stacey Abrams claimed her 2018 race for governor was STOLEN. https://t.co/NvIDzFG4f1 pic.twitter.com/LMWZibeUC2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 6, 2022

We all heard her. She’s gaslighting, and “The View” is not only letting her do it, but they’re applauding her for it.

Interesting. I don't recall Sunny praising Donald Trump for not "traditionally" conceding in 2020. — Matt (@jackalswitch79) September 14, 2022

Hell would have to freeze over twice before they’d ever invite Donald Trump on as a guest, but if they did, we feel quite confident saying that they wouldn’t let him pull a Stacey Abrams.

Election Denial is fine when the Left does it, just like rioting is, just like election-tampering is, just like racism is, and just like everything else they accuse Conservatives of. It's okay when THEY do it! https://t.co/mWrhPwtYc0 — Maria Romana (@WriterRomana) September 14, 2022

Infuriating.

***

Insurrection-y? Stacey Abrams ‘[doesn’t] ever want us to be in a place as Americans where we cannot legitimately question and critique systems’

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!