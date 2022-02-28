Stacey Abrams is nothing if not persistent. But her persistence isn’t the good kind. It’s the really, really annoying kind.

Hence, BS like this:

She’s like a broken record, this lady. It’s downright pathological.

Enough already.

Seriously, how is what Stacey Abrams doing any better than what Donald Trump has done? Abrams is closing in on four years of this illegitimate-stolen-election-conspiracy crap and Dems and liberals fawn over her.

Georgia voters sent her packing once. Let’s hope they have the good sense to do it again.

Tags: Conspiracy Theoryelectionelection legitimacygeorgiaStacey Abrams

