Stacey Abrams is nothing if not persistent. But her persistence isn’t the good kind. It’s the really, really annoying kind.

Hence, BS like this:

Stacey Abrams on not conceding Georgia loss: We should be allowed to 'legitimately question' systems https://t.co/ciqsu4qe35 — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 28, 2022

She’s like a broken record, this lady. It’s downright pathological.

In an interview Stacey Abrams vows she “will always acknowledge the legal outcome of an election” but doesn’t “ever want us to be in a place as Americans where we cannot legitimately question and critique systems and try to make them better” #gapol https://t.co/N1t4089rnX @axios — Emma Hurt (@Emma_Hurt) February 28, 2022

Enough already.

Wait, WHAT!??? — Elizabeth Sheehy (@elizamsheehy) February 28, 2022

Fact check: False. Abrams has on numerous occasions claimed that the election was stolen from her and that she actually won. Acknowledging you won’t be Governor isn’t the same as acknowledging you lost. https://t.co/VyEGIf6UGE — Eric Cunningham 🇺🇦 (@decunningham2) February 28, 2022

Seriously, how is what Stacey Abrams doing any better than what Donald Trump has done? Abrams is closing in on four years of this illegitimate-stolen-election-conspiracy crap and Dems and liberals fawn over her.

Georgia voters sent her packing once. Let’s hope they have the good sense to do it again.

Stacey Abrams never misses a chance to remind you that she writes fiction. Her poor attempt to gaslight Georgians is just another reason why she will be rejected again in November. #gapol https://t.co/Wq1tvzCWqp — Garrison Douglas (@GDouglasiii) February 28, 2022

She's so shameless. Can't wait until she's soundly defeated (again) in Nov https://t.co/tLaWMcgYxR — Matt Gorman (@mattsgorman) February 28, 2022

