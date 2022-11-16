Remember National Review’s “Against Trump” issue back in early 2016? Well, all these years later, they’re still against his presidential candidacy. And the editors aren’t afraid to shout it from the rooftops:

The Editors @NRO: No to Trump’s invitation to remain personally and politically beholden to him and his cracked obsessions for at least another 2 years, with all the chaos that entails and the very real possibility of another highly consequential defeat. https://t.co/OUUf3TqV22 — Isaac Schorr (@isaac_schorr) November 16, 2022

There are quite a few other pieces by individual National Review writers that have gone up on NRO today. To be clear, National Review has avoided the kneejerk-anti-Trump trap and defended him from unfair criticisms as well as condemned Joe Biden and the Democratic Party for every awful thing they’ve done. In other words, National Review has been pretty intellectually consistent on Donald Trump. But some people out there would have you believe that they’re hypocrites for speaking out against Trump today.

Lady, do you know who you are? https://t.co/PjN5E2dzf4 — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) November 16, 2022

Lady? Lady who? The tweet Varad Mehta is responding to seems to have disappeared. Who’s the lady? And what did she say?

Turns out it’s none other than “conservative” “The View” cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin, who tweeted this in response to National Review’s editorial against Trump’s candidacy:

She did a “yawn,” guys. With a yawn emoji!

Before she deleted that tweet, she limited replies:

Such stunning. Much brave.

Well, Alyssa, it’s nothing compared to the bravery of a former voluntary prominent member of the Trump administration who was more than happy to be part of it until she realized she could make even more money as a Principled Conservative™ defector.

You literally worked for him. https://t.co/RjP4zqVxXE — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 16, 2022

She literally did.

NRO was standing against him while she was taking a paycheck from him — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) November 16, 2022

They were anti-Trump back when you cashed his checks. https://t.co/KicTAUQWQh — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) November 16, 2022

Yep.

You worked for him for four years and only quit based on “principle” just days before your job ended. And then ironically landing multiple lucrative jobs opposing everything you claimed to once believe. Maybe you’re not the best messenger for this particular point. https://t.co/uTeHZqF2Yh — a newsman (@a_newsman) November 16, 2022

She’s not the best messenger. She doesn’t even crack the top 50.

Update, she deleted her tweet after being called on the carpet https://t.co/vlxTj65pWX — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 16, 2022

Because of course she did.

Expect to see a lot of converts from Trumpism. They shd be embraced. Even if u think they waited too long/or said too little, we need them to beat him. I still get it a lot. While it doesn’t bother me personally, I worry it deters others we need to build a coalition against Trump — Alyssa Farah Griffin (@Alyssafarah) November 16, 2022

I deleted my mocking NRO tweet, because my personal feelings about the outlet’s direction aside, if they’re on the team, I’ll take it. If they can move some hearts & minds against Trump, that’s a win to me & for the country. — Alyssa Farah Griffin (@Alyssafarah) November 16, 2022

No, Alyssa, you deleted your tweet mocking NRO because people were calling you out for acting all high and mighty when you were the one who was being intellectually dishonest.

As someone who has spent the last few years beating myself up over working for Trump, I don’t want to add to the “you’re complicit/ you don’t deserve a voice” rage toward people who supported him. It hurts the country & ultimately boosts Trump. — Alyssa Farah Griffin (@Alyssafarah) November 16, 2022

Did she return all that money she made working for Trump, whose character and sense of morality were well known before she signed on to be part of his team? Then she can’t be beating herself up too hard, can she?

If Republicans move on from Trump, the people whose entire careers revolve around saying that Republicans will never move on from Trump won't have careers anymore. Just keep that in mind. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 16, 2022

This is why they're clinging so hard to him. Gotta get one last grift check squeezed out. — Geisha in Limbo (@sisterinferior) November 16, 2022

Grifters gotta grift! — 🦃 Thankful Ginger 🍁 (@mchastain81) November 16, 2022

Alyssa Farah and so many of the #NeverTrump Resistance are pathologically dishonest, opportunistic grifters … sound like anyone else we know?

