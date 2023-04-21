Here at Twitchy, we’ve written several posts about Ron DeSantis’ press secretary Bryan Griffin and his dealings with an MSM who are determined to make Ron DeSantis and everything DeSantis touches look bad and stupid. Before we go any further, we’re going to put them right here in one place, just in case you’ve missed any of it:

OK, wow. We actually had a lot of posts about it. Not that we’re complaining, of course. We’re always happy to help people call out mainstream media malpractice, because the mainstream media deserve to be called out. And we’re happy to see Nikki Haley taking a page from Griffin’s book and exposing crappy excuses for journalism.

Newsweek has a new article about Haley “[sparking] fierce debate,” but it has nothing whatsoever to do with anything Haley said or even with politics at all:

First of all, to answer your questions, here’s the dress in question:

And second of all, why the hell is Newsweek writing about this?

Oh, Newsweek definitely contacted Nikki Haley via email for comment. And Nikki Haley definitely shared the email with her Twitter followers:

Here’s a comment for Gerrard and Newsweek, if we may be so bold: Get. Bent.

Right?

Kinda sexist, too. Trying to manufacture outrage over Haley’s choice of a dress?

Parting reminder:

It’s still not important to them!

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and a tweet.

