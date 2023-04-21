Here at Twitchy, we’ve written several posts about Ron DeSantis’ press secretary Bryan Griffin and his dealings with an MSM who are determined to make Ron DeSantis and everything DeSantis touches look bad and stupid. Before we go any further, we’re going to put them right here in one place, just in case you’ve missed any of it:

OK, wow. We actually had a lot of posts about it. Not that we’re complaining, of course. We’re always happy to help people call out mainstream media malpractice, because the mainstream media deserve to be called out. And we’re happy to see Nikki Haley taking a page from Griffin’s book and exposing crappy excuses for journalism.

Newsweek has a new article about Haley “[sparking] fierce debate,” but it has nothing whatsoever to do with anything Haley said or even with politics at all:

Nikki Haley's white dress at daughter's wedding sparks fierce debatehttps://t.co/WdTd3EMvsd pic.twitter.com/aJi79Xewc4 — Newsweek (@Newsweek) April 21, 2023

First of all, to answer your questions, here’s the dress in question:

We had the sweetest weekend celebrating Rena and Josh. Thankful for our sweet family and friends who joined us in supporting and celebrating them. Rena and Josh, we could not be more proud of both of you! #AndThenThereWere5❤️#JourneyToJackson2023 pic.twitter.com/49UJKiXUft — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) April 16, 2023

And second of all, why the hell is Newsweek writing about this?

Oh, Newsweek definitely contacted Nikki Haley via email for comment. And Nikki Haley definitely shared the email with her Twitter followers:

This is why people don’t trust the media. Liberal “journalists” spend their time harassing conservatives about outfit choices. Grow up, @Newsweek. P.S. The dress was gold. pic.twitter.com/zDPTFPZSsl — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) April 21, 2023

Here’s a comment for Gerrard and Newsweek, if we may be so bold: Get. Bent.

I love sending requests for comment at 3:52 AM and then publishing the story 40 minutes later https://t.co/25ZJwCro9j — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) April 21, 2023

Right?

This is actually crazy. https://t.co/1n7qosBiG4 — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) April 21, 2023

Kinda sexist, too. Trying to manufacture outrage over Haley’s choice of a dress?

Does @Newsweek get how stupid they look?

Look at what is going on in our country and these “journalists” 🤔🤣 are worried about a MOB dress being too close in color to the bride. https://t.co/xm9iXFuhKH — birds tweet best (@birdstweetbest1) April 21, 2023

The absolute state of journalism in this country. https://t.co/tQUP2ALVL7 — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) April 21, 2023

Parting reminder:

The media refused to cover Hunter Biden’s criminal activities in 2020 because it wasn’t important https://t.co/5HYsVDi9EI — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) April 21, 2023

It’s still not important to them!

Let's ignore the Biden campaign coordinating a Fake News campaign to hide the Laptop from Hell… but this story matters! https://t.co/hLKXrFF5iB — Christian Toto (@HollywoodInToto) April 21, 2023

