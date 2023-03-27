Journalists really don’t seem to be getting the message when it comes to dealing with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ press team. Seriously. It seems like no matter how many times reporters get shot down and publicly humiliated by Team DeSantis members like press secretary Bryan Griffin, they just keep coming back for more and more, over and over again.

Today’s faceplant comes courtesy of a Forbes Careers Senior Contributor who shall unfortunately remain nameless (we wish we could give him a personalized shout-out!):

.@Forbes reporter: "Hi, I'm going to call you a racist. I need your comment by 2:00PM!" Cheap, partisan activism. Not journalism. pic.twitter.com/wLQl5g0LrE — Bryan Griffin (@BryanDGriffin) March 27, 2023

Wow. That is … that’s something.

“Weaponinging” — Pat Lehmann ✝️ 🇺🇸 (@lehmann_dev) March 27, 2023

Weaponinging Forbes can’t even write an email, awesome — Andrew Kloster (@ARKloster) March 27, 2023

Too many journalists are weaponinging their ineptitude these days. And failing miserably.

Same line of leading questioning as "when did you stop beating your wife?" — ceneblock (@ceneblock) March 27, 2023

It's the "best regards" at the end that really makes this — Princess of Power (@AKASheRah) March 27, 2023

Maybe “incredible” is the wrong word, only because we’ve now seen several examples of inquiries like this to DeSantis’ press people. It’s become normal, in a way.

Good thing Team DeSantis has gotten quite good at handling these people:

The response. We will see what ends up in the article. pic.twitter.com/VmG4nMozJA — Bryan Griffin (@BryanDGriffin) March 27, 2023

***

Related:

Mic drop: DeSantis spox Bryan Griffin shares campaign’s reply to future NBC/MSNBC interview requests

DeSantis spox Bryan Griffin calls out LA Times for pretending he didn’t respond to their inquiry

Bryan Griffin credits Vanity Fair for getting ‘one part right’ about Team DeSantis’ media strategy

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

