Last month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ press secretary Bryan Griffin shared a very interesting email from CNN.com reporter John Blake, who was soliciting a response from DeSantis’ campaign to alleged “scholars” critical of DeSantis’ war against the woke AP African American Studies curriculum (which Blake falsely misrepresented as an African American History course):

See below for this morning's activism from @CNN. This isn't journalism–it's media malpractice. Taking a critic's dishonest position, legitimizing it with unnamed Experts™, & writing with a standard of 'guilty until proven innocent' does absolutely nothing to inform the public. pic.twitter.com/gQYqvTwEyq — Bryan Griffin (@BryanDGriffin) January 27, 2023

Needless to say, Griffin didn’t take the bait:

And it sounds like Griffin and the rest of Team DeSantis won’t be taking the bait anytime soon.

In case you missed it, late last week, during her interview with Vice President Kamala Harris in Munich, MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell falsely claimed that Ron DeSantis says that “slavery and the aftermath” shouldn’t be taught in schools:

MITCHELL: "What does Gov. Ron DeSantis not know…when he says that slavery and the aftermath…should not be taught to…schoolchildren?" HARRIS: "Any push to censor America's teachers, and tell them what they should be teaching…is wrongheaded." pic.twitter.com/JKFrpV856O — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 17, 2023

Ron DeSantis has said no such thing, of course. And while we can’t be sure if Andrea Mitchell actually believes he said it or knows he didn’t and just doesn’t care, either way, the best course of action for DeSantis’ campaign going forward is to stay the hell away from Andrea Mitchell and anything NBC- or MSNBC-related.

And according to Bryan Griffin, that’s exactly what they’re doing:

To all of the bookers and producers reaching out to our office from @NBCNews and @MSNBC for @GovRonDeSantis to join your shows, this will be the standard response from our office until @mitchellreports apologizes and your track record improves. pic.twitter.com/8kQcLLEVzW — Bryan Griffin (@BryanDGriffin) February 22, 2023

Until “NBC and its affiliates display a consistent track record of truthful reporting.” In other words, hell will have to freeze over before the DeSantis campaign even considers giving NBC or MSNBC the time of day.

You love to see it.

Baller 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 — viviana1212 (@vol_isback) February 22, 2023

This is how you do it. 🐊💪🐊💪 https://t.co/TuN59s4Axp — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) February 22, 2023

👏👏👏 This is the way! — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) February 22, 2023

It’s the only way.

***

Related:

Bryan Griffin & Christina Pushaw show lefty media the real ‘culture war’ (and it’s NOT DeSantis)

***

SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo codeto receive a 40% discount on your membership.