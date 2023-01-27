CNN is hard at work this morning — as they always are — sussing out the Real News, Mr. President, and putting Facts First. For evidence of that, look no further than the email that Ron DeSantis’ press secretary Bryan Griffin received from CNN.com reporter John Blake earlier today:

See below for this morning's activism from @CNN. This isn't journalism–it's media malpractice. Taking a critic's dishonest position, legitimizing it with unnamed Experts™, & writing with a standard of 'guilty until proven innocent' does absolutely nothing to inform the public. pic.twitter.com/gQYqvTwEyq — Bryan Griffin (@BryanDGriffin) January 27, 2023

Now is that Real Journalism™, or is that Real Journalism™?

Just patently false. Preventing the teaching of Marxist propaganda and "queer of color technique" as academic isn't blocking anything, further, they omit that the Stop WOKE Act protects study on abolition, Frederick Douglas, Civil Rights movement, etc, actual historical events. https://t.co/RT0NhgKwgF — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 27, 2023

Seems like maybe Blake’s primary concern isn’t accurate reporting. Just a feeling we have.

this is genuinely wild stuff https://t.co/6eA2twIuAy — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) January 27, 2023

How is stuff like this even real? CNN? Really?

🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/jKO3Mv649Z — Frog Capital (@FrogNews) January 27, 2023

CNN's request for comment is completely deranged. https://t.co/HfVhjyqZLe — Republicans for National Renewal (@RNRenewal) January 27, 2023

“I’ve talked to one of the nation’s leading scholars on fascism who, along with another scholar who is an authority on fascism, say that DeSantis’ decision echoes similar decisions made my fascist dictators to force what one historian calls ‘collective amnesia’ about the past.”

Um, what?!

Let me guess, the "fascism expert" CNN consulted is Ruth Ben-Ghiat? The same expert who thinks it's fascist for teachers to ask students to put their phones away and pay attention in class? https://t.co/09TJL9jX9y — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 27, 2023

We wouldn’t be remotely surprised if Ruth Ben-Ghiat were one of Blake’s go-to scholars on Ron DeSantis’ fascism. Based on what we’ve seen from Blake so far, it’s probably pretty safe to conclude that he’s not the sharpest tool in the shed:

"Advanced Placement course on African American history course" Also, the writer seems to think the Florida governor's press secretary needs it explained that https://t.co/iD9olLXWbB is a website. https://t.co/jHrMCy7oa9 — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) January 27, 2023

Perhaps John Blake should go back to high school and take an Advanced Placement course on Legitimate Journalism course.

😂 “Would you or anyone in your office like to comment on your fascism? My deadline is in five minutes. Thank you!” Man, some reporters are being spoonfed a lot of Woke shit these days. https://t.co/sMMeAujVFf — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) January 27, 2023

Anyway, just in case you were wondering, Griffin did respond to Blake’s email — and his response was perfect:

Narrator: This is what CNN considers journalism, and yes, it absolutely deserves to fail.

I would be concerned, except for the fact that apparently nobody watches CNN. But it again shows how journalists are not really journalists. They should be assumed to be activists until proven otherwise. https://t.co/43Ug7AS3SS — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 27, 2023

