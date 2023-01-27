CNN is hard at work this morning — as they always are — sussing out the Real News, Mr. President, and putting Facts First. For evidence of that, look no further than the email that Ron DeSantis’ press secretary Bryan Griffin received from CNN.com reporter John Blake earlier today:

Now is that Real Journalism™, or is that Real Journalism™?

Seems like maybe Blake’s primary concern isn’t accurate reporting. Just a feeling we have.

“I’ve talked to one of the nation’s leading scholars on fascism who, along with another scholar who is an authority on fascism, say that DeSantis’ decision echoes similar decisions made my fascist dictators to force what one historian calls ‘collective amnesia’ about the past.”

Um, what?!

We wouldn’t be remotely surprised if Ruth Ben-Ghiat were one of Blake’s go-to scholars on Ron DeSantis’ fascism. Based on what we’ve seen from Blake so far, it’s probably pretty safe to conclude that he’s not the sharpest tool in the shed:

Perhaps John Blake should go back to high school and take an Advanced Placement course on Legitimate Journalism course.

Anyway, just in case you were wondering, Griffin did respond to Blake’s email — and his response was perfect:

Narrator: This is what CNN considers journalism, and yes, it absolutely deserves to fail.

***

