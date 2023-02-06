Did you see the Grammys last night? If the answer is no, first of all, congratulations.

Secondly, Bryan Griffin, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ press secretary, and Christina Pushaw of the DeSantis War Room did notice one thing that took place last night and had some “culture war” reality checks:

Yep, these are some of the people who claim Gov. DeSantis is waging a “culture war”:

The “culture war” call is definitely coming from inside the Left’s house.

Yep.

