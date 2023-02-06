Did you see the Grammys last night? If the answer is no, first of all, congratulations.

Secondly, Bryan Griffin, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ press secretary, and Christina Pushaw of the DeSantis War Room did notice one thing that took place last night and had some “culture war” reality checks:

Media: "DeSantis is waging a culture war!" Meanwhile, praiseworthy to the same media: Pfizer sponsored a Hollywood event featuring a hell themed dance with a separate appearance at the same awards show by Jill Biden. https://t.co/OOHIqMp4Tq — Bryan Griffin (@BryanDGriffin) February 6, 2023

The only "culture war" is being waged against normalcy, decency, morality, and the people who value those things. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) February 6, 2023

Yep, these are some of the people who claim Gov. DeSantis is waging a “culture war”:

Wait for it … pic.twitter.com/9SsSKK0Mac — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 6, 2023

The satanic worshipping Grammys – brought to you by – Pfizer. Perfect. https://t.co/FnOREbdFFv — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) February 6, 2023

The “culture war” call is definitely coming from inside the Left’s house.

I’m old enough to remember when you had to play songs backwards to get satanic messages. Now they don’t even try to hide it. pic.twitter.com/dnkgCkhdoj — Eric Matheny 🎙 (@EricMMatheny) February 6, 2023

Yep.

