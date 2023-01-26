Yesterday Christina Pushaw lit up the Daily Beast over their story alleging that Florida Gov. DeSantis has a “secret Twitter army of far-right influencers.”

The media shredding continued today after Politico put out this story:

null

Every Republican working in politics should take note of how Pushaw effectively dismantles media hackery, and this Politico story is no exception:

The “unnamed sources” thing has gotten completely out of control.

Being “intentionally misleading” is what too many people who call themselves journalists these days consider to be their primary duty as a reporter.

The dermatologist mentioned in the Politico story also took issue with the article:

Ah, “journalism!”

And they helpfully provide glaring examples on a daily basis.

***

***

