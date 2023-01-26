Yesterday Christina Pushaw lit up the Daily Beast over their story alleging that Florida Gov. DeSantis has a “secret Twitter army of far-right influencers.”

The media shredding continued today after Politico put out this story:

Every Republican working in politics should take note of how Pushaw effectively dismantles media hackery, and this Politico story is no exception:

Media malpractice: Journactivist @Mdixon55 writes @politico headline that "Florida doctors" are "worried" about @dermatophyte speaking at Gov. DeSantis' presser. Story quotes:

– 1 doctor in Michigan

– 9 anonymous sources against Ward

– "about a half dozen" sources supporting Ward pic.twitter.com/e03WG2vXOP — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 26, 2023

The “unnamed sources” thing has gotten completely out of control.

The @Mdixon55 @politico headline is intentionally misleading. "Florida doctors" are not a monolith. As the article itself admits, they have different opinions, which is good and exactly why we need protections for medical professionals' freedom of speech. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 26, 2023

Being “intentionally misleading” is what too many people who call themselves journalists these days consider to be their primary duty as a reporter.

The dermatologist mentioned in the Politico story also took issue with the article:

Yeah Matt had some real trouble with this one… I’m just a dermatologist but he uses the same quote twice and then can’t get a simple date I was appointed to @nwfstatecollege right… rough day for journal-activism! pic.twitter.com/5LLxteLzIY — Jon Ward, MD (@dermatophyte) January 26, 2023

Ah, “journalism!”

If it weren't for journalistic malpractice, they wouldn't be practicing journalism at all. — Alberto de la Cruz (@albertodelacruz) January 26, 2023

And they helpfully provide glaring examples on a daily basis.

***

***

