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MS NOW’s Chris Hayes and Rachel Maddow Say They Knew All Along That Another Platner Scandal Was Brewing

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:24 AM on July 07, 2026
X

Establishment Democrats' support for Graham Platner is cratering. A woman came forward on Monday who accused the Democrat Senate candidate from Maine of raping her five years ago while they were dating. Platner, whose campaign has been rocked by scandals, recently assured Democrats that there were no more on the horizon. Oopsie!

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Here's Platner's promise. (WATCH)

Who knew that a guy who has lied at every turn would do it again? So shocking!

MS NOW's Chris Hayes and Rachel Maddow say they didn’t believe Platner in early June when he asserted that there were no more scandals. (WATCH)

Their gullible viewers will eat up this nonsense.

Posters laugh that Hayes and Maddow claim they were on to Platner the whole time.

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They kept it to themselves like good ‘journalists.’

Commenters say the reason Democrats are so comfortable dumping Platner is that they’ve now been given permission to do so.

They expect everyone to believe that all the widespread support for Platner was a mass hallucination.

It’s funny that ‘journalists’ think they can edit the past as they do a script handed to them before a show.

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Of course. Many Democrats condemning Platner would vote for him in a heartbeat if he were their only party option. Heck, they were still loyal to him when they found out about his Nazi tattoo. After that, it’s hard to believe a sexual assault is a bridge too far for many Democrat voters in Maine.

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