MS NOW’s Chris Hayes and Rachel Maddow Say They Knew All Along That Another Platner Scandal Was Brewing

Establishment Democrats' support for Graham Platner is cratering. A woman came forward on Monday who accused the Democrat Senate candidate from Maine of raping her five years ago while they were dating. Platner, whose campaign has been rocked by scandals, recently assured Democrats that there were no more on the horizon. Oopsie!

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Here's Platner's promise. (WATCH)

Hard to believe every time he said this, it turned out to be untrue. He seemed so reliable. pic.twitter.com/rtmmZ2Y0lT — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 6, 2026

Who knew that a guy who has lied at every turn would do it again? So shocking!

MS NOW's Chris Hayes and Rachel Maddow say they didn’t believe Platner in early June when he asserted that there were no more scandals. (WATCH)

Chris Hayes and Rachel Maddow say that they really didn’t buy it when Platner said there wouldn’t be more scandals coming.



Now that it’s not politically damaging to Democrats to say it. pic.twitter.com/hQiIi0ty4e — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 7, 2026

A "little" wobbly. 😅😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Tennis Legend Tobias! (@SHAQsballstrap) July 7, 2026

Funny how that works. Bold and brave of them to say this now. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) July 7, 2026

Stunning, brave, heroic journalisming. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 7, 2026

Their gullible viewers will eat up this nonsense.

Posters laugh that Hayes and Maddow claim they were on to Platner the whole time.

Maddow: "He's a Democrat so we don't broadcast what we suspect about him until people find out on their own"... — harry lazard (@LazardHarry) July 7, 2026

They knew it all along.



Those sly little devils 🙄 — Dan Heenan (@VictorBarky) July 7, 2026

They kept it to themselves like good ‘journalists.’

Commenters say the reason Democrats are so comfortable dumping Platner is that they’ve now been given permission to do so.

Do these talking points go out on some secret telegram channel or something?



How is it they ALL, simultaneously, will flip like this with the same exact words and transparently empty statements? — Dr. Nonbinary Clownfish (@ExistentialDo) July 7, 2026

BS. They're so full of crap. They were all in for him until they were told not to be. — griffitovic (@griffitovic) July 7, 2026

Stunning and brave… now that the party gave them the green light. Journalism at its finest. 😂 — Danielle knows a lot (@Daniell64334313) July 7, 2026

Now that the DNC has sent out the word that the Nazi has to go, they're all going to pretend they didn't really support him. — The Big Guy (@TheBigGuy10Pct) July 7, 2026

They expect everyone to believe that all the widespread support for Platner was a mass hallucination.

It’s funny that ‘journalists’ think they can edit the past as they do a script handed to them before a show.

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I love how they rewrite history like this. So predictable. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) July 7, 2026

Two of the most dishonest people. Not just dishonest Democrats. People. — FGM (@frankiegems) July 7, 2026

If they lived in ME, they both would still vote for Vile planter — Kevin Lynch (@KevinLy01346992) July 7, 2026

Of course. Many Democrats condemning Platner would vote for him in a heartbeat if he were their only party option. Heck, they were still loyal to him when they found out about his Nazi tattoo. After that, it’s hard to believe a sexual assault is a bridge too far for many Democrat voters in Maine.

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