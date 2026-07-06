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Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 6:00 AM on July 06, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Grok)

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that not all weekdays are created equal, some being endowed with unalienable suckiness. When it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve its connection from the absolute Tyranny that is Monday, we choose memes.

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We hope you all enjoyed your weekend and your celebrations of the 250th birthday of the greatest nation on earth! We sure can't stop Monday from coming, but we can fight back with that revolutionary spirit that runs through the veins of America's people. Let's go!

People got a kick out of seeing President Trump watching himself, watching himself, watching himself … Well, you get the picture.

The Fourth of July and fake football (soccer) seemed to dominate the feed this week. We loved the 4th posts!

LOLOLOL! It's funny every year.

Then came this follow-up.

Hilarious!

Nate Bargatze himself joined the fun at the mention of his now classic viral SNL skit. Twitchy's own, Gordon K, wrote about it here. So good. 😂

The Brits decided to take a shot at us over the young age of our country. They missed … again.

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Boom.

LOL.

Ja. 😂

Ouch.

Of course, it wouldn't be the 4th without fireworks …

It's what we do. LOL.

Wait?! Is that how it works? 😂

This one is quickly becoming an Independence Day classic!

LOLOLOL!

YESSSSS!!!

You can't be too safe! 😂

Funny how that works.

The U.S. men's national soccer team's performance at the World Cup has Americans discussing the sport, but President Trump made it funny when he objected to a red card ban against a key U.S. player.

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LOL.

HA! 'Would you like the Aladeen news or the Aladeen news?'

Bwahaha!

Marco's got this! 😂

He's not wrong.

Just when you think you've seen everything the internet has to offer on soccer. 😂

LOL! 😂

Ok, that's enough soccer for now.

Ha! Charlie Watts looks like he came out of the crowd and asked for a selfie with the band.

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Hey, they're still rocking. You know how we picture our Twitchy readers at 77?

Y'all know you would! 😂

She still takes their breath away.

It was SO hot this week. 😂

LOLOLOL! 💀💀💀

Cats: The original revolutionaries. 😂

We knew it!

Well played. 😂

Yes, we have dad jokes!

LOL.

Love it! 😂

Shut up! 😂😂😂

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HAHAHA!

We're dying! 😂

Okay, we have to reshare this classic Fourth of July fireworks video.

May we all have as much fun as Terry. 😂

'Crap, that's due tomorrow?' 😂

That was a Thursday. If it had been a Monday, the country might not even exist. 😂

Whatever comes our way on this Monday morning, let's hope we all fight back and rise to the challenge like Jefferson and his fellow patriots.

Until we meme again …

Editor's Note: It’s America’s 250th birthday! Help Twitchy celebrate the greatest nation in history by honoring its past, defending its present, and preserving its future with reporting you can trust.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICA250 to receive 74% off your membership.

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MONDAY MORNING MEME MADNESS

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