Monday Morning Meme Madness

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that not all weekdays are created equal, some being endowed with unalienable suckiness. When it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve its connection from the absolute Tyranny that is Monday, we choose memes.

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We hope you all enjoyed your weekend and your celebrations of the 250th birthday of the greatest nation on earth! We sure can't stop Monday from coming, but we can fight back with that revolutionary spirit that runs through the veins of America's people. Let's go!

Trump was seen watching himself watching himself on Fox News.pic.twitter.com/c8i9nrULEo — Clash Report (@clashreport) July 5, 2026

It must be exhausting to have TDS and have him live in your head rent free for over a decade. pic.twitter.com/w32emu01F5 — Chris C (@Chris696867) July 6, 2026

People got a kick out of seeing President Trump watching himself, watching himself, watching himself … Well, you get the picture.

The Fourth of July and fake football (soccer) seemed to dominate the feed this week. We loved the 4th posts!

My brother posts this every year in the family chat on the 4th. Still hilarious. pic.twitter.com/7QPweajTse — Royally Sage (@sage1411) July 4, 2026

LOLOLOL! It's funny every year.

Then came this follow-up.

Hilarious!

Nate Bargatze himself joined the fun at the mention of his now classic viral SNL skit. Twitchy's own, Gordon K, wrote about it here. So good. 😂

The Brits decided to take a shot at us over the young age of our country. They missed … again.

Your pub's flag isn't on the moon https://t.co/KSi6bWAaQj — Cranky Federalist (@CrankyFed) July 4, 2026

Boom.

Your pub had a 114 year head start and still didn’t invent AC https://t.co/XPp4ECDzXF — Reddit Lies (@reddit_lies) July 5, 2026

LOL.

And if it wasn’t for America the insignia on the pub would be written in German. https://t.co/hoFWoSkMR2 — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) July 5, 2026

Ja. 😂

Seems like you blew an almost unbelievable head start https://t.co/hQ681bGjiH — wanye (@xwanyex) July 4, 2026

Ouch.

Of course, it wouldn't be the 4th without fireworks …

It's what we do. LOL.

Wait?! Is that how it works? 😂

May I present to you my favorite 4th of July Video pic.twitter.com/Y2RJV5loqy — ⚡️☠️🇺🇸Notorious🇮🇹☠️⚡️ (@CryptoOnlyCoims) July 4, 2026

This one is quickly becoming an Independence Day classic!

Friendly reminder to stay safe this Fourth of July weekend pic.twitter.com/XgVxh1jnMc — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin) July 3, 2026

LOLOLOL!

Happy 4th of July Americans 🇺🇲🦅🇺🇲🦅🇺🇲🦅 pic.twitter.com/bCgb6OLlAq — Trad West (@trad_west_) July 4, 2026

YESSSSS!!!

Don’t forget! GM GM pic.twitter.com/y2uhaSMeXw — 🇺🇸 Duchess of Freedom 🇺🇸 (@AnnaDsays) July 2, 2026

You can't be too safe! 😂

Funny how that works.

The U.S. men's national soccer team's performance at the World Cup has Americans discussing the sport, but President Trump made it funny when he objected to a red card ban against a key U.S. player.

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“So then I called FIFA and said, ‘Folarin Balogun plays on Monday or ICE deports the entire Belgium team,’ and that’s how I got his red card reversed.” https://t.co/kQ9qB5Df5V pic.twitter.com/ex42QBelM7 — Prison Mitch (@Prisonmitch) July 5, 2026

LOL.

Trump winning us the World Cup: pic.twitter.com/hMziN4qlNX — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) July 5, 2026

HA! 'Would you like the Aladeen news or the Aladeen news?'

"These are photos of my wife picking my children up from school, why do you . . . " https://t.co/GgK8KabYTH pic.twitter.com/6WcDLPPjZi — Flappr (@flapprdotnet) July 5, 2026

Bwahaha!

Trump hires new FIFA referee to reevaluate the Balogun red card pic.twitter.com/m3W1HHOgVv — JeffXmemes (@JeffXmemes) July 5, 2026

Marco's got this! 😂

100% of USA red cards reversed were due to Trump. https://t.co/qhERKvYN5B pic.twitter.com/64hO4hQA5p — Prison Mitch (@Prisonmitch) July 6, 2026

He's not wrong.

Biblically accurate soccer player pic.twitter.com/6fq9KXspFq — G (@stevensongs) July 6, 2026

Just when you think you've seen everything the internet has to offer on soccer. 😂

LOL! 😂

Ok, that's enough soccer for now.

Ha! Charlie Watts looks like he came out of the crowd and asked for a selfie with the band.

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Hey, they're still rocking. You know how we picture our Twitchy readers at 77?

Mobility scooters are actually useful, if you upgrade them the 72 Volts: pic.twitter.com/hBE07o5cQ0 — AlphaFox (@alphafox) July 5, 2026

Y'all know you would! 😂

She still takes their breath away.

Red state Americans turning their thermostats down to 66 pic.twitter.com/tRP5Tt65rC — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) July 1, 2026

It was SO hot this week. 😂

LOLOLOL! 💀💀💀

Cats: The original revolutionaries. 😂

We knew it!

I love it more https://t.co/eTaGEXOX24 — Emo Philips (@EmoPhilips) July 6, 2026

Well played. 😂

Yes, we have dad jokes!

LOL.

Love it! 😂

Shut up! 😂😂😂

My husband said “so Travis Kelce got to pick one thing….” 💀😭 https://t.co/zDzvKKlMHF — Alyssa Leader (@alittleleader) July 4, 2026

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HAHAHA!

New socks idea for leg day pic.twitter.com/vAl3cY8qwR — TaraBull (@TaraBull) July 5, 2026

We're dying! 😂

Okay, we have to reshare this classic Fourth of July fireworks video.

It’s officially “put it in reverse terry” season 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/4gp6upLxtA — vids that go hard (@vidsthatgohard) July 4, 2026

May we all have as much fun as Terry. 😂

'Crap, that's due tomorrow?' 😂

That was a Thursday. If it had been a Monday, the country might not even exist. 😂

Whatever comes our way on this Monday morning, let's hope we all fight back and rise to the challenge like Jefferson and his fellow patriots.

Until we meme again …

Editor's Note: It’s America’s 250th birthday! Help Twitchy celebrate the greatest nation in history by honoring its past, defending its present, and preserving its future with reporting you can trust.

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