'Nobody Knows': Nate Bargatze Does The Meme!

It started with a World Cup post by top conservative pundit, Jim Geraghty, commenting on offsides rules with a well-known meme from Saturday Night Live's George Washington skit performed by Nate Bargatze. On the off chance you live under a rock or haven't watched the show since it stopped being funny, here it is. Watch it now - even if you've seen it already.
"But a goal will not count if a player is offsides."— Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) July 3, 2026
"When is a player offsides?"
"Whenever anything exciting happens." pic.twitter.com/ldUYe5D8LP
Great Tweet, right? Current, hip, relevant. But hang on, it gets better.
Nobody knows https://t.co/cIZrwZLs0c— Nate Bargatze (@natebargatze) July 5, 2026
Yep, Bargatze himself jumped on the meme. It is reminiscent of the early, fun days of Twitter when celebrities like Adam Baldwin, Pat Sajak and Rob Lowe would engage with the normies. We don't know how Bargatze cannot be loved by everybody even after committing the grievous sin of simply showing up to the UFC 250th event.
Anyway, cool Twitter was delighted.
Simply the best SNL skit in 30 years.— Ulysses Swanson (@CaeliAerianus) July 5, 2026
We agree.
dude you gotta do a redux of this skit but just about the world cup lol— Ali Zein Yousuf (@AliZYousuf) July 5, 2026
This is a great suggestion. It could be more legendary than Carlin's 'Baseball vs. Football' routine.
… offside by a shoelace… pic.twitter.com/nMneN98uvH— Tony (@Tony_06_05_65) July 5, 2026
It seems that the skit is burned into our collective minds. Good.
I use “Nobody knows” so often in everyday conversation. Usually at work.— Patrick McCulloch (@PBMcCulloch) July 5, 2026
Bro if you put out a whole skit about this on Monday before the match….on X and YouTube……YOU WILL LITERALLY TAKE OVER THE INTERNET— Scott Moore (@ScottMo94950375) July 5, 2026
IMMEDIATE AND PERMANENT AMERICAN COMEDIAN GOAT STATUS
Friend, he's already has the permanent American comedian GOAT status, but your enthusiasm is noted and appreciated.
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