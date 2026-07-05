'Nobody Knows': Nate Bargatze Does The Meme!

It started with a World Cup post by top conservative pundit, Jim Geraghty, commenting on offsides rules with a well-known meme from Saturday Night Live's George Washington skit performed by Nate Bargatze. On the off chance you live under a rock or haven't watched the show since it stopped being funny, here it is. Watch it now - even if you've seen it already.

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"But a goal will not count if a player is offsides."



"When is a player offsides?"



"Whenever anything exciting happens." pic.twitter.com/ldUYe5D8LP — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) July 3, 2026

Great Tweet, right? Current, hip, relevant. But hang on, it gets better.

Yep, Bargatze himself jumped on the meme. It is reminiscent of the early, fun days of Twitter when celebrities like Adam Baldwin, Pat Sajak and Rob Lowe would engage with the normies. We don't know how Bargatze cannot be loved by everybody even after committing the grievous sin of simply showing up to the UFC 250th event.

Anyway, cool Twitter was delighted.

Simply the best SNL skit in 30 years. — Ulysses Swanson (@CaeliAerianus) July 5, 2026

We agree.

dude you gotta do a redux of this skit but just about the world cup lol — Ali Zein Yousuf (@AliZYousuf) July 5, 2026

This is a great suggestion. It could be more legendary than Carlin's 'Baseball vs. Football' routine.

It seems that the skit is burned into our collective minds. Good.

I use “Nobody knows” so often in everyday conversation. Usually at work. — Patrick McCulloch (@PBMcCulloch) July 5, 2026

Bro if you put out a whole skit about this on Monday before the match….on X and YouTube……YOU WILL LITERALLY TAKE OVER THE INTERNET



IMMEDIATE AND PERMANENT AMERICAN COMEDIAN GOAT STATUS — Scott Moore (@ScottMo94950375) July 5, 2026

Friend, he's already has the permanent American comedian GOAT status, but your enthusiasm is noted and appreciated.

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