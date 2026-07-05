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'Nobody Knows': Nate Bargatze Does The Meme!

Gordon K
Gordon K | 5:30 PM on July 05, 2026
Twitchy

It started with a World Cup post by top conservative pundit, Jim Geraghty, commenting on offsides rules with a well-known meme from Saturday Night Live's George Washington skit performed by Nate Bargatze. On the off chance you live under a rock or haven't watched the show since it stopped being funny, here it is. Watch it now - even if you've seen it already.

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Great Tweet, right? Current, hip, relevant. But hang on, it gets better.

Yep, Bargatze himself jumped on the meme. It is reminiscent of the early, fun days of Twitter when celebrities like Adam Baldwin, Pat Sajak and Rob Lowe would engage with the normies. We don't know how Bargatze cannot be loved by everybody even after committing the grievous sin of simply showing up to the UFC 250th event.

Anyway, cool Twitter was delighted.

We agree.

This is a great suggestion. It could be more legendary than Carlin's 'Baseball vs. Football' routine.

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It seems that the skit is burned into our collective minds. Good.

Friend, he's already has the permanent American comedian GOAT status, but your enthusiasm is noted and appreciated.

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