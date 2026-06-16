Hate Bargatze: The Daily Beast Leads Two Minutes Hate for Nate Bargatze's White House UFC Attendance

Did you hear the news? An inoffensive and clean comedian provoked the Mean Girls clique over at the Daily Beast. As our Warren Squire documents, the left is losing its collective mind over the UFC event being hosted on the White House lawn for America's 250th celebration. And each take is getting increasingly unhinged.

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A source close to comedian Nate Bargatze says he only went to Trump’s birthday cage match because UFC is his “favorite sport."

https://t.co/N8NzLncC8W — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) June 15, 2026

Grab your pearls and rope, we're gonna have us a good old fashioned badthink lynch mob cancelation! Nate is too well-loved and too funny to be canceled. Besides, the 'controversy' itself is so contrived that those frothing at the mouth look somewhere between silly and stupid.

But that didn't stop them from executing their over-the-top performative madness.

Nah. I loved that guy, and I generally don't do boycotts, but I'm done with him.



It's 2026. If you don't know who the Nazis are yet, I don't need to hear any more from you. https://t.co/loLw5pScTW — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) June 15, 2026

We are impressed how Abramson managed to express his righteous anti-Fascism in less that 273 Tweets. Maybe he never actually loved Bargatze?

I only went to the 1936 Summer Olympic Games for the gymnastics https://t.co/lcrwD7V6uG — Samantha Ruddy (@samlymatters) June 15, 2026

A comedian, we think. There's precious little evidence that this is the case.

That's going to be an expensive career decision, @natebargatze — William Benedict (@WhobutWB) June 16, 2026

Now this is a genuine LOL. We guarantee that we will see Bargatze on Saturday Night Live again at some point.

It is the year of our Lord 2026. He knew what going to that monstrosity would mean and signal. https://t.co/1VruVRFAiW — Rita Powell (@Rizabellepow) June 16, 2026

Tell us, totally rational political commentator, what does it signal? Is it a Nuremberg rally? We ask this sarcastically, but we're sure some unhinged lefties would take it seriously. Speaking of ...

@natebargatze FUCK YOU.

NO ONE'S buying this shit.

And even IF this was true, you shouldn't have gone just OUT OF PRINCIPAL‼️‼️

Or do you not have any principles⁉️⁉️

You were socializing with FUCKING PEDOPHILES AND CRIMINALS WHO ARE LITERALLY DESTROYING US‼️‼️🖕🖕🖕💩💩💩 https://t.co/TAbdPoosW3 — Camille Carrigan (@CamilleCarrigan) June 16, 2026

This is what we're up against. You'd have better success in convincing a barking dog to relax since you are just trying to walk past its house.

Anyway, we expect this outrage will die down until the next outrage.

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It’s okay, Nate, there are plenty of sane people who enjoy your comedy. The name calling will soon just roll off your shoulders! 😂 — Cynthia White (@WhiteCMA909) June 16, 2026

Correct. The guy can make just about anything funny with his quaint yet deadpan observational humor.

...and cue the pearl clutching echo chamber folks aghast that someone stepped out of line...how dare he😏 — GetReal (@getreal_2020) June 16, 2026

What a boring world they want us to live in which the comedians can only peddle their leftist slop — @mindstream (@Mindstream) June 16, 2026

Don't worry kids, you'll always have Kimmel.

He shouldn't have to explain why he went anywhere to a bunch of morons — Mardi (@duckonjunebug) June 16, 2026

Correct.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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