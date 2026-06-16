Their FACES! HA! Joint Obama Portrait Unveiled at His Presidential Library and It...
GRRL, BYE: JD Vance Shuts Whoopi Goldberg DOWN for Claiming Trump Is Casting...
NEW: Details Released of One of the Alleged Organizers of UFC White House...
VIP
Rachel Bitecofer Tries to Give 'The Left' Credit for Building America’s Middle Class...
Greg Gutfeld SHREDS Jessica Tarlov for Scolding Trump After UFC Fighter Calls Michelle...
Justine Bateman UNLOADS on Gavin Newsom As a California Taxpayer With DAMNING Laundry...
Can't EVEN Make This UP! LOL! SPLC Boss Had a Neo-Nazi Lover ......
Jennifer Van Laar Goes Straight-Up FAFO and Breaks Out a MAJOR Receipt...
Scott Jennings Reacts to Ana Navarro’s R-Rated Rant About Robert De Niro and...
Out to Lynch: ‘Historian’ Heather Cox Richardson Tells Jim Acosta UFC ‘Impulse’ Tied...
Miles Off: ‘Anonymous’ Writer Says UFC Freedom 250 Event Was Humiliating Image of...
Phallus in Chains: The View’s Sunny Hostin Says Claims Michelle Obama Is a...
VIP
How Will UK Enforce Its Ban on Social Media for Kids Under 16?
Judge Dismisses Lawsuit by Nonbinary Park Ranger Fired for Hanging Trans Flag in...

Hate Bargatze: The Daily Beast Leads Two Minutes Hate for Nate Bargatze's White House UFC Attendance

Gordon K
Gordon K | 12:30 PM on June 16, 2026
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Did you hear the news? An inoffensive and clean comedian provoked the Mean Girls clique over at the Daily Beast. As our Warren Squire documents, the left is losing its collective mind over the UFC event being hosted on the White House lawn for America's 250th celebration. And each take is getting increasingly unhinged.

Advertisement

Grab your pearls and rope, we're gonna have us a good old fashioned badthink lynch mob cancelation! Nate is too well-loved and too funny to be canceled. Besides, the 'controversy' itself is so contrived that those frothing at the mouth look somewhere between silly and stupid.

But that didn't stop them from executing their over-the-top performative madness.

We are impressed how Abramson managed to express his righteous anti-Fascism in less that 273 Tweets. Maybe he never actually loved Bargatze?

A comedian, we think. There's precious little evidence that this is the case.

Recommended

GRRL, BYE: JD Vance Shuts Whoopi Goldberg DOWN for Claiming Trump Is Casting Black People Aside (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Now this is a genuine LOL. We guarantee that we will see Bargatze on Saturday Night Live again at some point.

Tell us, totally rational political commentator, what does it signal? Is it a Nuremberg rally? We ask this sarcastically, but we're sure some unhinged lefties would take it seriously. Speaking of ...

This is what we're up against. You'd have better success in convincing a barking dog to relax since you are just trying to walk past its house.

Anyway, we expect this outrage will die down until the next outrage.

Advertisement

Correct. The guy can make just about anything funny with his quaint yet deadpan observational humor.

Don't worry kids, you'll always have Kimmel.

Correct.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP ENTERTAINMENT WHITE HOUSE AMERICA 250

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

GRRL, BYE: JD Vance Shuts Whoopi Goldberg DOWN for Claiming Trump Is Casting Black People Aside (Watch)
Sam J.
NEW: Details Released of One of the Alleged Organizers of UFC White House Terror Plot and YIKES
Sam J.
Their FACES! HA! Joint Obama Portrait Unveiled at His Presidential Library and It Does Michelle NO Favors
Sam J.
Greg Gutfeld SHREDS Jessica Tarlov for Scolding Trump After UFC Fighter Calls Michelle Obama a Man (VID)
Sam J.
Scott Jennings Reacts to Ana Navarro’s R-Rated Rant About Robert De Niro and ‘Manly’ Michelle Obama
Warren Squire
Can't EVEN Make This UP! LOL! SPLC Boss Had a Neo-Nazi Lover ... and That's Not Even the WORST Part
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

GRRL, BYE: JD Vance Shuts Whoopi Goldberg DOWN for Claiming Trump Is Casting Black People Aside (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement