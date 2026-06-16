Miles Off: ‘Anonymous’ Writer Says UFC Freedom 250 Event Was Humiliating Image of America’s Decline

On Sunday, President Donald Trump tried to do something that demonstrated America’s ‘fighting spirit’ to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The UFC Freedom 250 event did just that with spectacle, cage matches, fireworks, and Air Force flyovers. Of course, those who live to hate Trump are saying the sensational salute is a sign of America’s impending apocalypse.

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‘Anonymous’ author and political commentator Miles Taylor is mortified by what he witnessed. (WATCH)

“The country was humiliated."



“Image of American decline."



Miles Taylor and the leftist mind describe the UFC event at the White House celebrating the country’s 250th birthday. pic.twitter.com/kOLNBD4U68 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 15, 2026

Fascinating to hear just how much the left hates America. — @amuse (@amuse) June 15, 2026

We hear them whine constantly, and it’s beyond tiresome at this point.

Many posters say they loved the White House show; it was the Democrats’ sad counter-concert that was truly disgraceful.

I thought it was awesome.



The “counter event” by Democrats was humiliating; a National embarrassment. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) June 15, 2026

It was a celebration - Trump celebrated it in his own way Democrats did the same with Bette Midler and others singing their songs of hate against make believe fascists.



The left and their over the top absurd reactions has been tiresome for years. — capableofcriticalthought (@toolazytot23852) June 15, 2026

Really…the Democrats “counter event” was grating on the ears and psyche. The worst sounds and so out-of-tune-not to mention the America-hating message filled with lies and hatred.. What a sad lot the Democrat Leftists are! — A G (@AG16665055) June 15, 2026

We could smell the mothball odor emanating from Bette Midler through our computer screens.

Posters say they are sick of the left always staging silly protest events when Trump does anything good for America.

Yeah/No. Idgaf about the left’s opinion about anything. And neither do any other Patriotic Americans…which is MOST OF US.

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — mj_ just plain mj (@majur_56) June 15, 2026

Fascinating to watch their Pavlovian wailing and gnashing over this — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 15, 2026

And hilarious. Their high school play last night was ridiculous…and ear/brain damaging.

👂😖🥴🤣🤣

Idk why people think all of the talent and creativity is of the left.

IT JUST ISN’T. — mj_ just plain mj (@majur_56) June 15, 2026

Democrats always get a great turnout from nursing homes for their talent-laden coordinated conniptions.

Commentators say those who complained about the UFC event have a short memory. The most embarrassing White House affair happened two years ago during the Biden administration. (WATCH)

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White House, June 2024 vs June 2026: pic.twitter.com/wjOAXpOfxg — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 15, 2026

Weird how he wasn't whining into the camera with his fists clenched and eyes closed while this insanity was unfolding. pic.twitter.com/VVP0gphubq — TooLateBlue (@TooLateBlue) June 15, 2026

Quite the contrast.



What an improvement. — Jacktron (@jacktronprime) June 15, 2026

The UFC may not have been many’s first choice, but we’ll take it over an eye-melting transgender circus on the South Lawn every time.

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