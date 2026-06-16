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Miles Off: ‘Anonymous’ Writer Says UFC Freedom 250 Event Was Humiliating Image of America’s Decline

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:45 AM on June 16, 2026
Kenny Holston/The New York Times via AP, Pool

On Sunday, President Donald Trump tried to do something that demonstrated America’s ‘fighting spirit’ to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The UFC Freedom 250 event did just that with spectacle, cage matches, fireworks, and Air Force flyovers. Of course, those who live to hate Trump are saying the sensational salute is a sign of America’s impending apocalypse.

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‘Anonymous’ author and political commentator Miles Taylor is mortified by what he witnessed. (WATCH)

We hear them whine constantly, and it’s beyond tiresome at this point.

Many posters say they loved the White House show; it was the Democrats’ sad counter-concert that was truly disgraceful.

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We could smell the mothball odor emanating from Bette Midler through our computer screens.

Posters say they are sick of the left always staging silly protest events when Trump does anything good for America.

Democrats always get a great turnout from nursing homes for their talent-laden coordinated conniptions.

Commentators say those who complained about the UFC event have a short memory. The most embarrassing White House affair happened two years ago during the Biden administration. (WATCH)

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The UFC may not have been many’s first choice, but we’ll take it over an eye-melting transgender circus on the South Lawn every time.

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DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WHITE HOUSE AMERICA 250

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