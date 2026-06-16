Out to Lynch: ‘Historian’ Heather Cox Richardson Tells Jim Acosta UFC ‘Impulse’ Tied to Racial Hangings

On Monday, we ‘learned’ that calling Michelle Obama a man is deeply rooted in slavery. That insane ‘insight’ came from Sunny Hostin of ABC’s The View. Keeping with the slavery theme, ‘historian’ Heather Cox Richardson tells leftist activist podcaster Jim Acosta that the impulse that created Sunday’s 'UFC Freedom 250' event at the White House can be traced back to lynchings in the late 1800s. Sigh.

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‘Historian’ Heather Cox Richardson tells Jim Acosta: “It's not really a stretch to say that the same impulse that created the UFC fight on the white House lawn... ...is the impulse that really pushed lynching in the late 19th century." Acosta nods right along with this batsh*t insanity. Because of course he does.

Here’s Heather Cox Richardson imparting her ‘wisdom’ to Acosta. (WATCH)

‘Historian’ Heather Cox Richardson tells Jim Acosta:



“It's not really a stretch to say that the same impulse that created the UFC fight on the white House lawn...



...is the impulse that really pushed lynching in the late 19th century."



Acosta nods right along with this batsh*t… pic.twitter.com/dd9aJUR6Mz — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 16, 2026

Of course Acosta agrees with this utter nonsense.

It’s frightening to learn that Acosta is not the only psychotic sponge soaking up this craziness.

Important to understand that while this lady sounds like a lunatic –



She also has the most popular political Substack in the world.



This is how all the middle-aged ladies in your Facebook and Instagram feeds have been completely radicalized. https://t.co/XelLkKQ8Fw — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) June 16, 2026

Yep...my Left friends often cite her writings when going political on social media. — Roger Baumgarten (@RogerBaumgarten) June 16, 2026

try living in a blue state with children. all the women are exactly like this. deranged lunatics — HondoArmstrong (@HondoArmstrong) June 16, 2026

She doesn't just "sound like a lunatic." She IS a lunatic.



Yet by wrapping her crazy in "history" and a nice tone of voice, she has developed an inordinate, poisonous influence. — DGFontanella (@DgFontanella) June 16, 2026

You’ll get no argument from us on these points.

This may be your first time learning about Richardson, but her ‘Letters From an American’ newsletter has over 2.9 million subscribers. That’s a lot of acolytes.

You'd be shocked by the number of my Lefty friends who often cite HCR's writings when criticizing Trump and his voters. — Roger Baumgarten (@RogerBaumgarten) June 16, 2026

Sadly, she makes $5 - $12 million annually from the gullible and stupid on Substack. — Noisy Contrarian (@noisycontrarian) June 16, 2026

Harumpf!



This woman is a plague to common sense. Its astonishing how much damage she has done with her takes. — Disseminator (@JenRubinsGhost) June 16, 2026

She’s a plague that is spreading.

As insane as her takes are, commenters can’t help but find humor in them.

Totally explains why I woke up this morning feeling like lynching someone. SMH... — Russell (@russell_m) June 16, 2026

My search for the most unhinged take on the White House UFC event is now complete — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 16, 2026

The crazy thing is, my wife and I just visited an old plantation today to learn about slavery there, and I had absolutely no desire to lynch anyone.



That room is where Django Unchained filmed Jamie Foxx hanging upside down pic.twitter.com/qQBZIGlOrc — Russell (@russell_m) June 16, 2026

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No desire to lynch? That would be different if you were an MMA fighter, so says the ‘historian.’

Posters are finding other sports and racial hate connections.

She needs to go all in. If the UFC cage is a hangman's noose on a White House tree, the fighter jet formation is the Enola Gay dropping an a-bomb on DC's BIPOCs. Acosta will love it. — CowLivesMatter (@ProtesterLone) June 16, 2026

The same impulse that spawned baseball is akin to the impulse that triggered the Uganda genocide. — Jim Pacing His Cage 🕊 (@iamisgo11) June 16, 2026

Nah, that was women's beach volleyball.

😄😂 — Джим Робинсон (@528i) June 16, 2026

Oh, right. I get those two confused. — Jim Pacing His Cage 🕊 (@iamisgo11) June 16, 2026

Can’t wait to be shocked by the tragic, hate-centered history of tetherball. Acosta nods.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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