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Out to Lynch: ‘Historian’ Heather Cox Richardson Tells Jim Acosta UFC ‘Impulse’ Tied to Racial Hangings

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:25 AM on June 16, 2026
Evan Vucci/Pool Photo via AP

On Monday, we ‘learned’ that calling Michelle Obama a man is deeply rooted in slavery. That insane ‘insight’ came from Sunny Hostin of ABC’s The View. Keeping with the slavery theme, ‘historian’ Heather Cox Richardson tells leftist activist podcaster Jim Acosta that the impulse that created Sunday’s 'UFC Freedom 250' event at the White House can be traced back to lynchings in the late 1800s. Sigh.

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Here’s more. (READ)

‘Historian’ Heather Cox Richardson tells Jim Acosta:

“It's not really a stretch to say that the same impulse that created the UFC fight on the white House lawn...

...is the impulse that really pushed lynching in the late 19th century."

Acosta nods right along with this batsh*t insanity.

Because of course he does.

Here’s Heather Cox Richardson imparting her ‘wisdom’ to Acosta. (WATCH)

Of course Acosta agrees with this utter nonsense.

It’s frightening to learn that Acosta is not the only psychotic sponge soaking up this craziness.

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You’ll get no argument from us on these points.

This may be your first time learning about Richardson, but her ‘Letters From an American’ newsletter has over 2.9 million subscribers. That’s a lot of acolytes.

She’s a plague that is spreading.

As insane as her takes are, commenters can’t help but find humor in them.

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No desire to lynch? That would be different if you were an MMA fighter, so says the ‘historian.’

Posters are finding other sports and racial hate connections.

Can’t wait to be shocked by the tragic, hate-centered history of tetherball. Acosta nods.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP JIM ACOSTA MICHELLE OBAMA SPORTS SUNNY HOSTIN THE VIEW

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